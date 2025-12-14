Bike Rider, Child Injured In Hit-and-Run Accident On Deoria Highway; CCTV Footage Surfaces

At least two people, including a child, were seriously injured in a road accident on Saturday at Baitalpur Main Highway Road in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district. The incident, captured on a CCTV camera installed nearby, has brought to light yet another case of reckless driving and hit-and-run.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the footage, a bike rider was travelling with a child when a speeding car rammed into the motorcycle from behind, throwing both riders onto the road. Moments later, another car coming from behind ran over the fallen victims, further worsening their injuries. Shockingly, instead of stopping to help, drivers of both vehicles fled the spot, leaving the injured man and child lying on the road.

The CCTV visuals clearly show the sequence of events, highlighting the high speed of the vehicles and the negligence of the drivers involved. The video has since surfaced and is being used by the police to identify the accused vehicles.

Bystanders immediately rushed to help the victims. Showing prompt humanitarian response, they arranged an ambulance and ensured that both the injured were taken to a nearby hospital without delay. Doctors said the victims suffered serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment.

Police have launched an investigation based on the CCTV footage and are working to trace the hit-and-run drivers. Officials have assured strict action against those responsible for the incident.