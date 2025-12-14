West Bengal Govt Inquiry Panel Inspects Salt Lake Stadium After Mob Chaos At Lionel Messi Event In Kolkata

A day after mob outrage during Argentine football icon Lionel Messi’s event at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium, members of an inquiry committee appointed by the state government visited the venue. | X @ANI

Kolkata: A day after mob outrage during Argentine football icon Lionel Messi’s event at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium, members of an inquiry committee appointed by the state government visited the venue.

Committee Includes Top Bureaucrats and Retired Judge

Notably, the committee comprises Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and Home Secretary Nandini Chakravorty and retired Calcutta High Court judge Justice Ashim Kumar Ray.

After the inspection West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant told the media that the report will be submitted within 14 days.

#WATCH | Following the chaos at Football star Lionel Messi's event and vandalism by angry fans at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata yesterday, CV Ananda Bose visited the stadium with Chief Secretary of West Bengal, Dr Manoj Pant. pic.twitter.com/iTLo0rSVvD — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2025

“We have visited the field and did videography. Whatever we could do since yesterday we have done. It will take some more time to submit the report. We are doing our best,” said Pant.

Refund of Ticket Money Under Consideration

Asked whether the money will be refunded to the audience to which the Chief Secretary said that the same will be discussed and announced later.

On the other hand, Governor CV Ananda Bose also visited Saltlake Stadium and while talking to the media, he complained that total ‘mismanagement’ had led to the incident and also urged that the audience’s money should be refunded.

“I have studied and inspected the field and will submit my assessment at the right quarter,” added Bose.

Event Promoter Sent to Police Custody

Meanwhile, Shatadru Dutta, the promoter and chief organiser of Messi’s ‘G.O.A.T. India Tour’ sent to 14 days police custody.

Dutta’s counsel argued that his client was being ‘victimized’ and urged for leniency, but the prosecution opposed bail, stressing the need for custodial interrogation.

Demand for Action Against Sports Minister

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari showed pictures how Trinamool Congress (TMC) ministers and their families surrounded Messi during the event and demanded jail of sports minister Aroop Biswas.

“The same event went smoothly in both Hyderabad and Mumbai. It was a massive failure in Kolkata. In Hyderabad and Mumbai there is no TMC. Bring Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power in Bengal and we will again bring Messi,” added Adhikari.