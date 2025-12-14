 'Grabbed By Neck, Robbed Of ₹8,000’: Influencer Pradeep Alleges Assault By AAP MLA’s Son In Delhi | VIDEO
In his FIR complaint, Pradeep alleged that Ankit and at least five other men were in an intoxicated state at the time of the incident. He claimed that the MLA’s son abused him, grabbed him by the neck and robbed him of Rs 8,400.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 02:38 PM IST
Social media influencer Pradeep Dhaka has alleged that he was abused, assaulted and grabbed by the neck by Ankit, the son of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Virendra Kadian, during an incident in Delhi earlier this month.

A video of the alleged assault, which has since gone viral on social media platform X, shows Pradeep being attacked by four to five men on a busy street near Guruji’s Ashram on December 6. In the footage, several men can be seen hurling abuses and punching the influencer, while bystanders look on.

FIR filed alleging attempted murder

According to a report published by Republic, Pradeep Dhaka has now filed an FIR against Ankit and others, accusing them of attempted murder, robbery and assault.

Alleged chase and attack in presence of police

The influencer further alleged that after the initial assault, the accused attempted to ram his car three times and continued to attack him even in the presence of police personnel. During the chase, Pradeep claimed he lost a tooth and that the assailants snatched a gold chain and locket from his neck.

He stated that police personnel eventually intervened, saving his life and escorting him to the Delhi Cantt police station.

Custody status unclear

At the time of publishing this report, it remains unclear whether the MLA’s son has been taken into custody or if any arrests have been made in connection with the case.

