VIDEO: Rodrigo De Paul Angered As Fan Grabs His Arm For Selfie At Kolkata Leg Of GOAT India Tour 2025

Rodrigo De Paul Angered As Fan Grabs His Arm For Selfie At Kolkata Leg Of GOAT India Tour 2025 | X

Kolkata, December 13: A video has surfaced on social media, exposing the poor management during the GOAT India Tour 2025 event at the Salt Lake Event Stadium in Kolkata. The video shows a fan is forcefully trying to take selfie with Argentine footballer Rodrigo De Paul. The incident led to an uncomfortable moment. The video of the incident is going viral on social media and the video shows that the fan is pulling De Paul's hand while attempting to click a selfie amid the crowd.

The incident reportedly occurred when the players were moving through a large group of fans and the security. The security was struggling to control the situation. De Paul appeared visibly uncomfortable as the fan tried to pull his hand for the selfie. He pulled his hand away in anger. The security officials quickly stepped in to manage the crowd.

The incident added to reports of disorder and poor crowd control and mismanagement during the Kolkata leg of the tour. Fans were furious over the organisers as they paid thousands to see their favourite footballer and were only able to get a glimpse of him due to poor management.

The fans stormed the ground after Messi left the venue and created chaos. The police had to resort to lathi-charge to disburse the crowd. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also apologised to Messi for the poor management. Mamata ordered an inquiry into the incident. There are also reports that the main organiser Satadru Datta has been arrested.

Enthusiasm should not cross boundaries and the supporters are urged to respect the personal space of the players. The internet users are also criticising the fan for his behaviour and are demanding better security arrangements for such high-profile events.

The Hyderabad leg of the GOAT India Tour 2025 was conducted smoothly and the fans also enjoyed the friendly game between Lionel Messi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He became the first ever Indian CM to play football with the legendary football star.