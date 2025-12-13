IND Vs SA 3rd T20I Preview: High-Scoring Dharamshala Awaits As India, South Africa Eye Series Lead

Dharamshala, December 13: With the five-match IND Vs SA T20I series locked at 1-1, India and South Africa head into a crucial third clash on Sunday at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. Set against the backdrop of snow-capped mountains, the venue is known for short boundaries and a quick outfield. These are the conditions that often produce big scores and thrilling finishes.
Momentum With South Africa
South Africa come into the match on a high after a commanding win in the second T20I. A fluent innings from Quinton de Kock laid the foundation, with captain Aiden Markram and Donovan Ferreira adding valuable runs. India showed early intent in the chase but slipped after losing wickets at key moments, despite a fighting knock from Tilak Varma.
India’s Turn to Respond
Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India will be keen to bounce back and seize the advantage in home conditions. The focus will be on building stronger batting partnerships and tighter bowling at the death, especially on a ground where mistakes can quickly be punished.
Match Details & When And Where To Watch
Date & Time: Sunday, 7:00 PM IST
Venue: Dharamshala
Live Telecast: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: JioHotstar
With the series evenly poised and both teams eager to take the lead, the third T20I promises an exciting evening of fast-paced cricket.