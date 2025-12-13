 Messi GOAT India Tour: Kolkata Police, RAF Lathicharge Fans After Chaos At Salt Lake Stadium; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMessi GOAT India Tour: Kolkata Police, RAF Lathicharge Fans After Chaos At Salt Lake Stadium; Video

Messi GOAT India Tour: Kolkata Police, RAF Lathicharge Fans After Chaos At Salt Lake Stadium; Video

A dream visit from Lionel Messi turned into a nightmare in Kolkata on Saturday. The Argentine legend visited the Salt Lake Stadium but had to be whisked away after security breaches by politicians. Fans were left aggrieved and turned violent, vandalising the stadium. Some protested outside Grand Hyatt, with police resorting to lathi charge to dismiss the crowd.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 03:06 PM IST
article-image

A dream visit from Lionel Messi turned into a nightmare in Kolkata on Saturday. The Argentine legend visited the Salt Lake Stadium but had to be whisked away after security breaches by politicians. Fans were left aggrieved and turned violent, vandalising the stadium. Some protested outside Grand Hyatt, with police resorting to lathi charge to dismiss the crowd.

Lionel Messi’s brief visit to Kolkata descended into chaos as angry fans broke security protocols after failing to catch even a glimpse of the world’s most popular footballer during his blink-and-miss 22-minute appearance at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday morning.

Fans travelled from all around the country to watch Messi live in the flesh. The tickets were not cheap either but they could only get a glimpse of the Argentine football legend. Aggrieved fans continued to throw bottles and even vandalise the stadium to an extent. Some even stormed the pitch in a case of gross mismanagement by the organisers.

Read Also
'This Is A Once In A Lifetime Opportunity': Lionel Messi Mania Crosses Borders As Nepalese Fan...
article-image

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who had arrived in Kolkata for the special event, along with former India captain Sourav Ganguly and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, were unable to be part of the programme as the event was cut short amid the chaos.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai's Iconic Kala Ghoda Art Festival Is Back! Know 2026 Date & What To Expect
Mumbai's Iconic Kala Ghoda Art Festival Is Back! Know 2026 Date & What To Expect
Messi India Tour 2025: Police Detain Organizer After Chaos At Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium
Messi India Tour 2025: Police Detain Organizer After Chaos At Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium
Kerala Local Body Poll Results 2025: BJP Scripts Historic Win In Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, Bags 50 Seats; PM Modi Calls Its 'Watershed' Moment
Kerala Local Body Poll Results 2025: BJP Scripts Historic Win In Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, Bags 50 Seats; PM Modi Calls Its 'Watershed' Moment
VIDEO: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Return To India, RCB Ace Set For Chinnaswamy Reunion For Vijay Hazare Trophy; Report
VIDEO: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Return To India, RCB Ace Set For Chinnaswamy Reunion For Vijay Hazare Trophy; Report

Such was the situation that promoter Shatadru Datta, organiser of the ‘GOAT Tour’, along with security personnel, had to whisk Messi away as the Salt Lake Stadium turned into a scene of political one-upmanship, with supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress breaching security and entering the field of play.

Fans, who had paid between Rs 4,500 and Rs 10,000 for tickets to watch the Argentine star, hurled bottles and damaged fibreglass seats, forcing the police to intervene as they struggled to bring the situation under control.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Messi India Tour 2025: Police Detain Organizer After Chaos At Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium

Messi India Tour 2025: Police Detain Organizer After Chaos At Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium

VIDEO: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Return To India, RCB Ace Set For Chinnaswamy Reunion For Vijay...

VIDEO: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Return To India, RCB Ace Set For Chinnaswamy Reunion For Vijay...

Pakistan Cricket Board Miffed As ICC Omits Skipper Salman Ali Agha From T20 World Cup Ticket Sales...

Pakistan Cricket Board Miffed As ICC Omits Skipper Salman Ali Agha From T20 World Cup Ticket Sales...

Messi GOAT India Tour: Kolkata Police, RAF Lathicharge Fans After Chaos At Salt Lake Stadium; Video

Messi GOAT India Tour: Kolkata Police, RAF Lathicharge Fans After Chaos At Salt Lake Stadium; Video

Messi's Most EXPENSIVE Ticket For Mumbai Tour In India Cost ₹26,000: Here's How To Watch Him Live...

Messi's Most EXPENSIVE Ticket For Mumbai Tour In India Cost ₹26,000: Here's How To Watch Him Live...