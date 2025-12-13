Mumbai Races: Fynbos Best For Indian 1000 Guineas

Representational pic |

Undefeated in her appearances so far, Fynbos stands out as the strongest contender for the season’s first Classic, the Indian 1000 Guineas (Gr.1), which will be run during the Mumbai racing season at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Sunday.

The remarkably consistent filly, who has never finished off the board, brings an impressive record of five career victories, including three consecutive wins, into this prestigious contest. With her proven class, consistency, and current winning momentum, Fynbos looks poised to claim the crown in this inaugural Classic race exclusively for fillies.

The race will be contested over a distance of eight furlongs, and while Fynbos commands strong support, Kavya is expected to pose the main challenge. With her own credentials and ability over the trip, Kavya could emerge as the principal rival in what promises to be a thrilling Classic showdown.

First race: 2.30pm

Selections

1. The R J Kolah Trophy: 1 (3), 2. (2)

2. The M N Nazir Trophy: 1. (3), 2. (4)

3. The Mahalakshmi Sprint Million: 1 (5), 2. (7)

4. The Indian 1000 Guineas (Gr.1): 1 Fynbos (4), 2. Kavya (5)

5. The Jehangir P Dubash Trophy: 1 (1), 2. (7)

6. The Korea Racing Authority Trophy: 1. (1), 2. (5), 3. (7)