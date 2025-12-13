 Mumbai Races: Fynbos Best For Indian 1000 Guineas
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMumbai Races: Fynbos Best For Indian 1000 Guineas

Mumbai Races: Fynbos Best For Indian 1000 Guineas

The remarkably consistent filly, who has never finished off the board, brings an impressive record of five career victories, including three consecutive wins, into this prestigious contest

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 10:44 PM IST
article-image
Representational pic |

Undefeated in her appearances so far, Fynbos stands out as the strongest contender for the season’s first Classic, the Indian 1000 Guineas (Gr.1), which will be run during the Mumbai racing season at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Sunday.

The remarkably consistent filly, who has never finished off the board, brings an impressive record of five career victories, including three consecutive wins, into this prestigious contest. With her proven class, consistency, and current winning momentum, Fynbos looks poised to claim the crown in this inaugural Classic race exclusively for fillies.

The race will be contested over a distance of eight furlongs, and while Fynbos commands strong support, Kavya is expected to pose the main challenge. With her own credentials and ability over the trip, Kavya could emerge as the principal rival in what promises to be a thrilling Classic showdown.

Read Also
Mumbai Horse Racing: Eight Fillies, One Dream
article-image

First race: 2.30pm

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 13, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Gomti Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 13, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Gomti Saturday Weekly Draw
Mumbai News: BMC Conducts Housing Lottery For 426 Homes; 373 Winners Announced, 53 Flats Remain Unclaimed
Mumbai News: BMC Conducts Housing Lottery For 426 Homes; 373 Winners Announced, 53 Flats Remain Unclaimed
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 13, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Iron Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 13, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Iron Saturday Weekly Draw
Navi Mumbai: Man Booked After Video Shows Him Sitting On Car Roof During Dangerous Stunt On Palm Beach Road
Navi Mumbai: Man Booked After Video Shows Him Sitting On Car Roof During Dangerous Stunt On Palm Beach Road

Selections

1. The R J Kolah Trophy: 1 (3), 2. (2)

2. The M N Nazir Trophy: 1. (3), 2. (4)

3. The Mahalakshmi Sprint Million: 1 (5), 2. (7)

4. The Indian 1000 Guineas (Gr.1): 1 Fynbos (4), 2. Kavya (5)

5. The Jehangir P Dubash Trophy: 1 (1), 2. (7)

6. The Korea Racing Authority Trophy: 1. (1), 2. (5), 3. (7)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Races: Fynbos Best For Indian 1000 Guineas

Mumbai Races: Fynbos Best For Indian 1000 Guineas

Mumbai Traffic Advisory Issued For Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour 2025 At Wankhede, Brabourne...

Mumbai Traffic Advisory Issued For Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour 2025 At Wankhede, Brabourne...

Revanth Reddy Scripts History, Becomes 1st Indian CM To Play Football With Lionel Messi In Hyderabad...

Revanth Reddy Scripts History, Becomes 1st Indian CM To Play Football With Lionel Messi In Hyderabad...

Revanth Reddy Scores Final Goal As Lionel Messi Steps On The Ground As His Team Goes 3-0 Down Ahead...

Revanth Reddy Scores Final Goal As Lionel Messi Steps On The Ground As His Team Goes 3-0 Down Ahead...

GOAT India Tour 2025: Viral Video Shows Disappointed Messi Fan Carrying Stadium Carpet On Shoulder...

GOAT India Tour 2025: Viral Video Shows Disappointed Messi Fan Carrying Stadium Carpet On Shoulder...