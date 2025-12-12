Mumbai Horse Racing: Eight Fillies, One Dream

Representational pic |

The stage is set, the anticipation is thick, and eight elite fillies now stand where legends once wrote history. As they walk into the paddock on Sunday, each of them will carry the weight of a dream — to recreate the magic Jacqueline delivered for trainer Pesi Shroff 16 years ago, when she stunned the racing world by sweeping all four Indian Classics in a single unforgettable season.

The first Classic of the Mumbai season will unfold at 4 pm on the fourth day of racing at the iconic Mahalaxmi racecourse, a venue where talent meets tradition and where fillies have often risen to greatness. This year’s line-up is no exception. From an initial list of 13 entries, the field has now been narrowed to eight — a compact but fiercely competitive group, each representing some of the finest bloodlines and stables in the country.

Naturally, the conversation in racing circles is gravitating toward one name: Fynbos. Bred at the acclaimed Nanoli Stud and trained by none other than Pesi Shroff — the same master handler behind Jacqueline’s legendary run — Fynbos has become the filly to watch. The parallels are impossible to ignore. Just as Jacqueline arrived with quiet confidence before exploding into history, Fynbos seems to be treading a similar path.

The filly has been a picture of patience and planning. After her commanding Bangalore Derby victory in July, she stayed away from the rigours of the Pune monsoon season, preserved and protected for a bigger purpose. When she finally stepped out on the opening day of the Mumbai season, it was only in a Class II race — a warm-up, a loosener — yet she cruised through it with ease, signalling that the fire still burns bright.

On the work track, Fynbos has been even more impressive. Her gallops have been sharp, her timing flawless, and her temperament calm — all hallmarks of a Classic-ready filly. Every breeze, every stretch-out, every timed work has only strengthened the belief within the Shroff camp that she is ready to own the stage on Sunday.

As the eight fillies move toward the start for the mile-long contest, the atmosphere will be reminiscent of Jacqueline’s era — that same sense of expectation, that same quiet buzz that a star might be about to reveal herself. Whether Fynbos goes on to mirror Jacqueline’s phenomenal streak remains to be seen. But on this Sunday, in this first Classic of the Mumbai season, she certainly looks poised to begin writing her own chapter.

And if her current form is any indication, Fynbos may very well end the day not just as a winner — but as the filly who reignited memories of greatness at Mahalaxmi.