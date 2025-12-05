 Mumbai Horse Racing: RWITC Tightens Vigilance, Rules Out Glanders Threat
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMumbai Horse Racing: RWITC Tightens Vigilance, Rules Out Glanders Threat

Mumbai Horse Racing: RWITC Tightens Vigilance, Rules Out Glanders Threat

Amid concerns of over glanders cases reported in South India, RWITC Chairman Surendra Sanas reiterated that no horses from that region will be allowed entry until complete clarity and safety are established

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 06:53 PM IST
article-image
Representational pic |

The Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) has moved swiftly to reassure the racing fraternity amid rising concerns over glanders cases reported in South India. “We have taken all necessary steps, and our veterinary team is actively monitoring the situation. If there is even the slightest suspicion, the concerned horses will be immediately segregated,” RWITC Chairman Surendra Sanas told the Free Press Journal on Friday.

Sanas, who secured his fourth consecutive term as chairman in September, reiterated that no horses from South India will be allowed entry into RWITC premises until complete clarity and safety are established.

The caution comes after five horses at the Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) tested positive for glanders on Thursday. Initial screenings at the government veterinary hospital laboratory in Hebbal confirmed the infections. BTC has since been instructed to send secondary samples to the National Research Centre on Equines (NRCE) in Hisar, the country’s premier equine health institute and the only lab in South Asia authorised to confirm glanders cases. A certified report from NRCE is expected within 48–72 hours. “We recognise the urgency of the situation and have implemented strict control measures,” BTC officials said, adding that samples were dispatched immediately.

Read Also
Mumbai Horse Racing: Unfancied Jaandaar Shocks Field In Brilliant Maiden Victory
article-image

Glanders is an infectious and often fatal zoonotic disease caused by the bacterium Burkholderia mallei, primarily affecting horses, donkeys, and mules. Because of its severity and rapid transmission, any suspected outbreak triggers mandatory isolation, testing, and movement restrictions.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Speeds Up 100-Hectare ‘International Educity’ At Panvel; E-Tendering Begins, MoUs Signed With Global Universities
Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Speeds Up 100-Hectare ‘International Educity’ At Panvel; E-Tendering Begins, MoUs Signed With Global Universities
Navi Mumbai Air Pollution Crisis Sparks Outrage: Citizens’ Group Questions ‘Clean City’ Award, Files Strong Memorandum
Navi Mumbai Air Pollution Crisis Sparks Outrage: Citizens’ Group Questions ‘Clean City’ Award, Files Strong Memorandum
'LoPs Not Invited To Official Dinner For President Putin,' Says Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh
'LoPs Not Invited To Official Dinner For President Putin,' Says Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh
Mumbai News: BMC’s Malad Malvani Health Training Centre To Serve 3.5 Lakh Residents From December 6
Mumbai News: BMC’s Malad Malvani Health Training Centre To Serve 3.5 Lakh Residents From December 6

While the developments have unsettled southern racing circuits, the RWITC has reinforced its biosecurity protocols to safeguard Mumbai’s racing ecosystem. Club officials emphasise that preventive systems are firmly in place and that there is no cause for concern regarding the disease spreading to Western India.

Read Also
Mumbai Horse Racing: Mahalaxmi Gears Up For Fresh Season
article-image

The situation follows an outbreak in Hyderabad in November 2025, when two horses at the Hyderabad Race Club (HRC) tested positive for glanders, forcing a three-month shutdown and cancellation of the entire winter racing season.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Harris Shield 2025: Al Barkaat MMI Beats Parle Tilak Vidyalaya By Innings And 125 Runs

Harris Shield 2025: Al Barkaat MMI Beats Parle Tilak Vidyalaya By Innings And 125 Runs

Pakistan Batter Fakhar Zaman Fined For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct

Pakistan Batter Fakhar Zaman Fined For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct

Smriti Mandhana Breaks Silence After Wedding Postponement; Stunned Fans Spot Missing Ring

Smriti Mandhana Breaks Silence After Wedding Postponement; Stunned Fans Spot Missing Ring

IND Vs SA 3rd ODI: Onus on Rohit, Kohli Again As India Eye Series Win In Vishakhapatnam Decider

IND Vs SA 3rd ODI: Onus on Rohit, Kohli Again As India Eye Series Win In Vishakhapatnam Decider

Mumbai Horse Racing: RWITC Tightens Vigilance, Rules Out Glanders Threat

Mumbai Horse Racing: RWITC Tightens Vigilance, Rules Out Glanders Threat