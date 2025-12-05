 Smriti Mandhana Breaks Silence After Wedding Postponement; Stunned Fans Spot Missing Ring
Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana shared her first Instagram post since her wedding with Palash Muchhal was postponed on November 23 due to both families facing sudden health issues. Though her post was a paid brand collaboration, fans quickly noticed she wasn’t wearing her engagement ring. While both her father and Palash have been discharged from hospital, no new wedding date has been announced.

Vidhi Santosh MehtaUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 07:28 PM IST
article-image
Image: Smriti Mandhana/Instagram

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has posted on Instagram for the first time since her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal was postponed on November 23. The ceremony had to be called off after Mandhana’s father, Srinivas, fell ill and was admitted to a hospital in Sangli. A day later, Palash also fell ill and had to be hospitalised. Both have now been discharged, but neither family has announced a new wedding date.

Mandhana’s new post was a paid partnership with a leading toothpaste brand. But instead of the product, it was something else that caught the public eye: her missing engagement ring.

Fans React: “Her Eyes Are Saying Pain”

Soon after the reel went up, fans flooded the comments with concern. One fan wrote, “Omgggg my Smriti hope you’re okie didi!” Another observed, “Is smile picche khub sara dukh aaur dard chupa hai…”

Several users felt Mandhana seemed emotional, with comments like:

“Why does it feel like she is sad… her voice and eyes look sad, and she’s not wearing her engagement ring.”

“Did you guys notice her voice sounds different?”

“Her eyes are saying pain.”

Some fans, however, tried to uplift her spirit:

“You are fire, you go girl, rock it!”

The missing ring was the biggest point of discussion, with many questioning whether the ad was shot before the engagement or if something had changed.

Wedding Posts Removed, Speculation Grows

Adding to the curiosity, Mandhana has removed all wedding-related posts from her social media. This move has fuelled speculation online, even though neither family has suggested any trouble between the couple.

Family members have repeatedly clarified that the postponement took place only because of sudden health emergencies. Palash’s mother, Amita, said both Smriti and Palash are hurting from what happened on the wedding day. She had even prepared a special welcome for Smriti once the marriage was completed.

Despite the setback, she expressed confidence: “Everything will be fine, shaadi bohot jaldi hogi.”

“A Tough Time For Both Families”

In a conversation with Filmfare, Palak shared the emotional toll the incident has taken. She said the families have been through a very tough time and chose to focus on positivity during this period. She also acknowledged the overwhelming public interest but urged people to understand the sensitivity of the situation.

What This Moment Says Online

Mandhana’s short brand post, meant to promote a product, unexpectedly became a window for public emotion. The missing ring, her expression, and the timing of the reel turned into talking points, highlighting how fans often read deeply into minor details when celebrities face personal upheavals.

For now, both families maintain that the wedding will take place soon. Until then, Mandhana’s return to Instagram has only intensified the conversation around her and shown how closely her fans are watching, with equal parts affection and worry.

