IND Vs SA 3rd ODI: Onus on Rohit, Kohli Again As India Eye Series Win In Vishakhapatnam Decider

India will once again rely on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as they aim to avoid a series loss to South Africa again. The two teams head to Vishakhapatnam with the series level at 1-1. India did well to see off the game in Ranchi, but fumbled on a huge total in Raipur.

Virat has been in sublime form, with a fifty and 2 centuries in his last three innings. Rohit himself has a century and two fifties in his last 4 innings. Ruturaj Gaikwad struck his maiden ODI hundred, while Kl Rahul has also looked in fine touch.

But Yashasvi Jaiswal is still to find his range in this series as an opener. The presence of Rishabh Pant and Tilak Varma poses competition with Gaikwad more than capable to bat higher up the order.

IND vs SA Predicted XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Corbin Bosch, Ottneil Baartman

IND vs SA Pitch Report

The pitch at the ACA-VDCA stadium often tends to favour the batters as has been the norm this series. India have a wonderful record with seven wins in 10 ODIs. Their last outing however was a defeat despite Virat Kohli's ton in a run chase. Humidity will once again be a factor in the coastal town. Temperatures have dipped in recent times due to cyclonic weather. Winning the toss, which India have failed to do for more than two years, could be crucial.

IND vs SA Live Streaming

Star Sports remains the official broadcaster of all India home matches. The IND vs SA ODI will be available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into the action online at JioHotstar.

The IND vs SA 3rd ODI will be played at the ACA-DVCA Stadium in Vishakhapatnam on December 6, 2025. The match kicks off at 1:30 PM IST. Toss will be at 1:00 PM IST.