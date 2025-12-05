IND Vs SA 3rd ODI: Can Kohli Make 3 Hundreds In A Row? Virat's Vizag Record Fuels Fans' Hopes

Image Credit: X/BCCI

Virat Kohli will return to one of his favourite Indian grounds for the IND vs SA 3rd ODI. Kohli has been in top form with back to back centuries and head into the series decider on Saturday. There was doubts on the 37-year-old future coming into the series, but Kohli in typical fashion has shut them down.

Virat will now be eyeing a hat-trick of centuries when he walks out to bat. Kohli has achieved the record once previously and could become only the second player in ODI history to do it twice. And if it one venue where the former India captain would fancy his chances, it would be Vishakhapatnam.

Virat has a stellar record at the ACA-DVCA Stadium in Vizag. In 7 ODI games at the venue, Kohli has Bradman-esque numbers at the venue. He has scored 587 runs with three centuries and 2 half-centuries. One of those 50s was a 99 against the West Indies. Virat averages a mind-boggling 97.83 at the ground, with a high score of 157*.

Virat form sees ticket sales soar

The 37-year-old has batted like a dream in the series. His form has seen a surge in ticket sales for the 3rd ODI. After a 74 not out in Sydney, Kohli has gone up a gear with a stellar 135 in Ranchi, followed by 102 in Raipur. He has the opportunity to make a hat-trick of centuries and fans have jumped at the chance of buying tickets.

An Indian Express report states the Andhra Cricket Association were keen on selling tickets offline through their counters. However given the Virat Kohli buzz, they shifted to a completely online model for tickets. The prices ranged Rs 1,200 to 18,000 and every single of them were bought. The ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vishakhapatnam hosts 27,500.