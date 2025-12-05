 IND Vs SA 3rd ODI: Can Kohli Make 3 Hundreds In A Row? Virat's Vizag Record Fuels Fans' Hopes
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND Vs SA 3rd ODI: Can Kohli Make 3 Hundreds In A Row? Virat's Vizag Record Fuels Fans' Hopes

IND Vs SA 3rd ODI: Can Kohli Make 3 Hundreds In A Row? Virat's Vizag Record Fuels Fans' Hopes

Virat Kohli is back to his very best in the ongoing India vs South Africa ODI series. The 37-year-old has smashed back to back tons so far and heads to another one of his hunting grounds in Vishakhapatnam for the series decider. In 7 matches at the venue, Kohli has 5 50+ scores including 3 centuries.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 03:16 PM IST
article-image
Image Credit: X/BCCI

Virat Kohli will return to one of his favourite Indian grounds for the IND vs SA 3rd ODI. Kohli has been in top form with back to back centuries and head into the series decider on Saturday. There was doubts on the 37-year-old future coming into the series, but Kohli in typical fashion has shut them down.

Virat will now be eyeing a hat-trick of centuries when he walks out to bat. Kohli has achieved the record once previously and could become only the second player in ODI history to do it twice. And if it one venue where the former India captain would fancy his chances, it would be Vishakhapatnam.

Virat has a stellar record at the ACA-DVCA Stadium in Vizag. In 7 ODI games at the venue, Kohli has Bradman-esque numbers at the venue. He has scored 587 runs with three centuries and 2 half-centuries. One of those 50s was a 99 against the West Indies. Virat averages a mind-boggling 97.83 at the ground, with a high score of 157*.

Read Also
'It Is A Bit Unfortunate...': Harbhajan Singh Slams Critics Questioning Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli's...
article-image

Virat form sees ticket sales soar

FPJ Shorts
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Trends: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses 10Cr Mark, Aims For 15Cr
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Trends: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses 10Cr Mark, Aims For 15Cr
Clean Max Enviro Energy Files Updated DRHP For ₹5,200 Crore IPO, Issue Likely To Open In 3rd Week Of December
Clean Max Enviro Energy Files Updated DRHP For ₹5,200 Crore IPO, Issue Likely To Open In 3rd Week Of December
Maharashtra Congress Demands White Paper As Mahayuti Govt Completes One Year
Maharashtra Congress Demands White Paper As Mahayuti Govt Completes One Year
'Tiny Burj Khalifa': Indian Boy Steals Show At Fancy Dress Competition In Dubai, Appears As World's Tallest Tower | WATCH
'Tiny Burj Khalifa': Indian Boy Steals Show At Fancy Dress Competition In Dubai, Appears As World's Tallest Tower | WATCH

The 37-year-old has batted like a dream in the series. His form has seen a surge in ticket sales for the 3rd ODI. After a 74 not out in Sydney, Kohli has gone up a gear with a stellar 135 in Ranchi, followed by 102 in Raipur. He has the opportunity to make a hat-trick of centuries and fans have jumped at the chance of buying tickets.

An Indian Express report states the Andhra Cricket Association were keen on selling tickets offline through their counters. However given the Virat Kohli buzz, they shifted to a completely online model for tickets. The prices ranged Rs 1,200 to 18,000 and every single of them were bought. The ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vishakhapatnam hosts 27,500.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Check Out Date, Format & Live Streaming Details

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Check Out Date, Format & Live Streaming Details

Messi India Tour: Argentine Legend To Honour Minerva FC Youth Team in Delhi, Could Play 9v9 Match

Messi India Tour: Argentine Legend To Honour Minerva FC Youth Team in Delhi, Could Play 9v9 Match

Why Is Steve Smith Wearing 'Eye Black' Strips During AUS vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test At Gabba?

Why Is Steve Smith Wearing 'Eye Black' Strips During AUS vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test At Gabba?

VIDEO: Will Jacks' Brilliance Cuts Short Steve Smith’s Knock In Ashes Pink Ball Test

VIDEO: Will Jacks' Brilliance Cuts Short Steve Smith’s Knock In Ashes Pink Ball Test

'I've Got 4 Of Those At Home': Max Verstappen's Cheeky Trophy Remark Adds Spice To Intense F1 Title...

'I've Got 4 Of Those At Home': Max Verstappen's Cheeky Trophy Remark Adds Spice To Intense F1 Title...