Ben Stokes' Hilarious Reaction To Pickle Juice Treatment Goes Viral During AUS vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test At Gabba; Video

During the second Ashes Test at the Gabba, Ben Stokes unintentionally delivered one of the most memorable off-beat moments of the match when he was handed pickle juice to combat a sudden bout of cramps. While pickle juice has become a common quick-fix remedy in sports because of its electrolytes and anti-cramp properties, Stokes’ reaction turned it into a lighthearted talking point in an otherwise intense contest between Australia and England.

Midway through a taxing session under Brisbane’s humid conditions, Stokes appeared visibly uncomfortable, prompting the England support staff to offer the unconventional drink. The all-rounder took a cautious sip and instantly regretted it. Cameras captured him wincing, scrunching his face, and shaking his head in pure disbelief at the taste.

The moment also showcased Stokes’ typical grit, battling through discomfort, whether from the game or an unpleasant drink, to stay focused on the task. For fans, it was a reminder of the unpredictability and spontaneous humour that Test cricket often delivers. And for Stokes, it will likely go down as the day he discovered that cramp relief sometimes comes with a flavour far worse than the pain itself.

AUS vs ENG, 2nd Ashes Test: Josh Inglis Pulls Off Sensational Run Out To Dismiss Ben Stokes In Brisbane; Video

Australia gained a crucial breakthrough during the second Ashes Test when star fielder Josh Inglis produced a brilliant piece of fielding to run out England captain Ben Stokes. The moment unfolded in dramatic fashion, leaving the Gabba crowd stunned and England visibly shaken.

The dismissal came off a delivery pitched on a good length and angled across Stokes, who tapped it towards the right of cover and immediately called for a quick single. However, his partner Joe Root instantly declined the run, realising there was no chance of making it safely. Stokes, caught in a terrible mix-up, was stranded mid-pitch with little hope of recovery.

Inglis reacted with lightning speed, swooping in, gathering the ball cleanly with one hand, and firing a direct hit at the stumps from a sharp side-on angle. He hit the only stump he could see, executing a pinpoint throw that caught Stokes well short of his ground. The precision, athleticism, and presence of mind displayed made it one of the standout moments of the match.

The run-out not only dismissed a key English batter but also shifted momentum Australia’s way, underscoring Inglis’ growing reputation as a dynamic and razor-sharp player on the international stage.