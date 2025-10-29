TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Slams Amit Shah, CEC Over SIR Exercise After Man’s Suicide In Fear Of NRC

Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee | ANI

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday had once again slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over SIR exercise.

After visiting the residence of deceased Pradip Kar who allegedly had committed suicide due to ‘fear of NRC’, Banerjee questioned whether Shah and Kumar can furnish documents ‘which they have sought from ordinary citizens’.

“Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is creating fear among the minds of people. Pradip Kar was the sole earning member of the house and now with his death the other family members don’t know how to run their family. They have been residents of this complex for over 40 years. On Thursday there will be a protest rally at Panihati over this suicide,” said Banerjee.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Urging people not to panic, Banerjee mentioned that till Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is there and TMC government is in power no one can ‘harm any genuine voters’.

“BJP claims that they are saviours of the Hindus. Not a single BJP leader came to meet the family members of the deceased person. If any BJP leaders come for SIR or vote related works tie them on trees and ask them to furnish all the documents that SIR needs from common people. I will be on roads and TMC will have several camps across the state and TMC workers will help common people,’ further mentioned the TMC Diamond Harbour MP.

Meanwhile, another person in Dinhata in Cooch Behar district had consumed poison due to ‘fear of SIR’. However, he has been hospitalized.

On the other hand while inaugurating Jagadhatri puja, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated, “I only want the country and the state to stay well. I do not want any divide and rule. The democratic rights of every individual must remain intact. All genuine voters should exercise their rights. We have to strengthen our democracy and keep its pillars strong.”

BJP MP and MoS Sukanta Majumdar mentioned, "SIR exercise will happen in 12 states. TMC is the only party which is creating fear among people over SIR."