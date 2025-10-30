Smog To Suffocation: Delhi's Air Quality Plunges To 'Severe' As AQI Crosses 400 Across NCR — Check List Of Worst-Affected Areas | File Pic

New Delhi: Delhi woke up on Thursday, October 30, to a thick blanket of smog as air quality across the national capital and surrounding NCR cities dipped immensely, pushing the Air Quality Index (AQI) into the ‘Severe’ category in several areas.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), pollution levels breached the 400 mark in several parts of the city, severely affecting visibility and public health.

The AQI at Akshardham reached 409, one of the highest readings in the capital, while other monitoring stations also reported figures well above the safe limit. Residents complained of irritation in the eyes and throat, breathing difficulties, and a strong smell of smoke hanging in the air.

Authorities have deployed truck-mounted water sprinklers in several zones in an attempt to settle dust and control the worsening smog, but conditions remain grim as winter sets in and wind speeds drop.

AQI levels across key areas

According to CPCB data, several neighbourhoods recorded AQI levels categorised as ‘Very Poor’ to ‘Severe’:

Akshardham - 409

Ashok Vihar - 385

Aya Nagar - 322

Bawana - 382

Burari Crossing - 366

CRRI Mathura Road - 332

Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range - 350

DTU - 259

Dwarka - 367

IGI Airport - 316

Dilshad Garden - 363

ITO, Delhi - 365

Jahangirpuri - 385

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium - 356

Lodhi Road - 325

Most stations in North and East Delhi, including Bawana, Jahangirpuri, and Burari Crossing, reported severe air pollution levels, while central and southern regions such as Lodhi Road and Aya Nagar fared only marginally better.

Health concerns rise as visibility falls

The drop in air quality has coincided with falling temperatures, trapping pollutants close to the surface and creating a dense layer of smog across the city. Residents reported hazy skies and a visible reduction in sunlight during morning hours.

Medical professionals have warned of a rise in respiratory and eye-related ailments, urging citizens to stay indoors where possible and use protective masks when stepping out. Meanwhile, civic bodies have intensified road cleaning and water sprinkling to mitigate the crisis.

After the failed measure to bring artificial rain in the city through cloud-seeding, Delhi’s air remains among the most polluted in the world.