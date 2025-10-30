Uttar Pradesh: Man Drowns After Gamblers Jump Into Shahjahanpur River To Escape Police; Three Constables Suspended

Three constables have been suspended in connection with the incident, they said. | Representational Image

Shahjahanpur: A man drowned after a group of gamblers jumped into a river in an attempt to evade the police here, officials said on Thursday.

Mistaking an approaching police team for a raid on Wednesday evening, six people who were allegedly gambling jumped into the Khannaut river under the Kotwali police station area, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi said.

While five managed to come out safely, one person -- identified as Kovid Tiwari (28), who allegedly went there to lend money to the gamblers -- drowned, the SP said.

Following the incident, the deceased's family members staged a protest on Keruganj road late Wednesday night.

The blockade was lifted after officials informed them that Constables Pankaj Kumar, Rajesh Kumar, and Aman had been suspended, and an inquiry had been ordered.

