Justice Surya Kant Appointed Next CJI, To Take Charge From November 24

Justice Surya Kant (File Image) | X

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday appointed Justice Surya Kant As 53rd Chief Justice of India. The Department of Justice under the Union Law Ministry released a notification declaring his appointment.

Justice Surya Kant will take over from Justice Bhushan R. Gavai, who is set to retire on November 23.

In a post on X, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Surya Kant, Judge of the Supreme Court of India as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 24th November, 2025."

"I convey my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to him," he added.

Keeping with tradition, CJI BR Gavai on Monday recommended Justice Surya Kant, the senior-most judge after him, as his successor.

About Justice Surya Kant:

Born on February 10, 1962, in Hisar, Haryana, Justice Surya Kant earned his Bachelor’s degree in Law in 1984 from Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, and began practicing law at the Hisar District Court.

In 1985, he moved to Chandigarh and started practicing in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, specializing in Constitutional, Service, and Civil matters. On July 7, 2000, he became the youngest Advocate General of Haryana.

He was elevated as a permanent judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2004 and later promoted as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court in 2018.

In May 2019, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended his elevation to the Supreme Court, and he took oath as a judge of the apex court the same month. Justice Surya Kant is scheduled to retire on February 9, 2027.