VIDEO: Bengaluru Couple Arrested For Killing Delivery Boy In Road Rage Incident

Bengaluru Couple Arrested For Killing Delivery Boy In Road Rage Incident | Representational Image

Bengaluru: A couple were arrested on the charges of killing a 24-year-ol delivery boy on Oct 25, following a road rage incident in JP Nagar.

The deceased has been identified as Darshan of Uttarahalli and his friend Varun, who was on the pillion of the bike was injured during the hit and run incident.

The couple were arrested on Tuesday and identified as Manoj Kumar (36), native of Kerala and Aarathi Sharma (30), who hails from Jammu and Kashmir. While Manoj Kumar was Kalaripayattu instructor and Aarathi Sharma was working in a private firm. Both were living in Arakere, Bannerughatta road.

The incident took place at around 11 pm on Oct 25, when Darshan, while riding his bike, touched the mirror of Manoj's car.Darshan casually said sorry and went off. However, Manoj reversed the car and chased the bike for almost two kilometers before ramming the bike from behind.Both Darshan and Varun were thrown out of the bike due to the impact. Manoj Kumar drove off without stopping.

The people at a nearby traffic signal tried shifting both to the hospital. While Darshan had died on the spot, Varun was seriously injured. When the JP Nagar police went through the CCTv footage of the accident, they realised that the killing was intentional.

When the car rammed the bike, the mirror of the car was damaged. After some time, both Manoj and Aarathi had returned to the accident spot, wearing a mask to collect the damaged mirror of their car.

On Monday morning, the Traffic Police transferred the case to Puttenahalli police station, who registered a case under murder and attempt murder was registered against the couple. The two have been remanded to the Judicial Custody.