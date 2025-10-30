Karnataka News: BSWML Cracks Down On Habitual Litterbugs, Fines Residents ₹5000 For Waste Mismanagement

BSWML Cracks Down On Habitual Litterbugs, Fines Residents ₹5000 For Waste Mismanagement |

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML), in support of the Greater Bengaluru Authority took up an initiative to discipline the habitual litterbugs by dumping garbage piles in front of their houses and making them hand it over in a proper way.

However, along with the garbage haphazardly dumped in public places by the litterbugs, the authorities also dumped additional garbage collected in their tipper auto rickshaws and made the residents to segregate it properly.

#Bengaluru ⚠caution if your dumping your waste on road! As informed earlier Bengaluru Solid Waste Management dumped garbage at the door step of those who had dumped garbage on roads and streets. pic.twitter.com/Tnx7SPNSu6 — Hamsaveni.N (@Hamsaa04) October 30, 2025

In a few places, where the residents were ready to pay for not segregating the dumped garbage, fine amount to the tune of ₹ 5000. Most of the residents, who tried to argue out were shown the evidence for them disposing garbage elsewhere, instead of segregating dry and wet waste and placing them in front of their respective houses.

On the first day, the GBA officials had chosen over 200 houses in various residential areas of the city. They had identified the habitual litterbugs and had issued them warnings also.

On Thursday morning, the GBA Marshals accompanied the garbage clearing staff with tipper autorickshaws, called them out and dumped garbage from the autorickshaws in front of their gates. The house owners were asked to segregate the garbage and hand it over back to the staff in a decent manner.

Most of them protested and argued that they had never dumped garbage in public places. However, the marshals and GBA officials showed the CCTv footage as well as the video recordings to prove that they had littered in the public. The residents were given the option of either segregating the garbage and hand it over back or pay up the fine.

The GBA officials said that the entire program was named as `Kasa Surisuva Habba' (Festival of Garbage Dumping). ``Despite of garbage collection staff coming to every doorstep daily, many had the habit of dumping in public places like footpaths on the other side of their houses, in the corner of the road or even near public parks. To discipline such offenders, this campaign has been started. In future, no warning will be issued and unlike in the past, the fine amount would be anywhere between ₹ 5000 to ₹ 10,000,'' he added.