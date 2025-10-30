Battle For Chapra: Star Power Meets Grassroots Politics In Bihar’s Bellwether Seat| FPJ Exclusive

RJD candidate Khesari Lal Yadav (L), BJP candidate Chhoti Kumari (R) |

In the political heat of Bihar’s 2025 assembly elections, Chapra in Saran district has emerged as one of the most closely watched contests. Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned here today, underscoring the strategic importance of this bellwether constituency that has rarely voted predictably.

The BJP has replaced its sitting MLA, C.N. Gupta, with Chhoti Kumari , a local leader being projected as the “people’s candidate.” Facing her is Bhojpuri film star and RJD nominee Khesari Lal Yadav, whose popularity and star power have drawn huge crowds but also sparked debate over celebrity politics versus local credibility.

On the ground, voters appear deeply divided. The Free Press Journal team found that Chapra’s electorate is torn between nostalgia for development promises and frustration over slow delivery.

Women voters, particularly those benefiting from central welfare schemes, lean towards the NDA. But among the youth, disillusionment runs deep from joblessness to unfulfilled infrastructure commitments.

Road connectivity remains one of the constituency’s sore points. Many residents complain that despite repeated assurances, key stretches are potholed and congested. The proposed Chapra airport , announced with fanfare years ago remains incomplete, symbolising what locals call “promises stuck on paper.”

With Modi’s rally galvanising the NDA base and Khesari Lal drawing massive public enthusiasm, Chapra is witnessing a classic Bihar contest - emotion versus organisation, aspiration versus delivery. Many Analysts say the seat could once again mirror the wider state mood.

As one elderly voter said , “Hum badlav bhi chahte hain, par bharosa bhi chahiye” — we want change, but we also want trust. Another woman voter said – ‘we are happy with the financial aid

to start our own business’ yet another young voter expressed disappointment for not giving Bihar the kind of priority it deserves and blamed modi government for only focusing on Gujarat. Chapra will be a fascinating contest and easily one of the most closely watched.