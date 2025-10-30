 Battle For Chapra: Star Power Meets Grassroots Politics In Bihar’s Bellwether Seat| FPJ Exclusive
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBattle For Chapra: Star Power Meets Grassroots Politics In Bihar’s Bellwether Seat| FPJ Exclusive

Battle For Chapra: Star Power Meets Grassroots Politics In Bihar’s Bellwether Seat| FPJ Exclusive

The Free Press Journal team found that Chapra’s electorate is torn between nostalgia for development promises and frustration over slow delivery.

Afrida Rahman AliUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 08:43 PM IST
article-image
RJD candidate Khesari Lal Yadav (L), BJP candidate Chhoti Kumari (R) |

In the political heat of Bihar’s 2025 assembly elections, Chapra in Saran district has emerged as one of the most closely watched contests. Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned here today, underscoring the strategic importance of this bellwether constituency that has rarely voted predictably.

The BJP has replaced its sitting MLA, C.N. Gupta, with Chhoti Kumari , a local leader being projected as the “people’s candidate.” Facing her is Bhojpuri film star and RJD nominee Khesari Lal Yadav, whose popularity and star power have drawn huge crowds but also sparked debate over celebrity politics versus local credibility.

On the ground, voters appear deeply divided. The Free Press Journal team found that Chapra’s electorate is torn between nostalgia for development promises and frustration over slow delivery.

Women voters, particularly those benefiting from central welfare schemes, lean towards the NDA. But among the youth, disillusionment runs deep from joblessness to unfulfilled infrastructure commitments.

FPJ Shorts
PMC Holds Meeting To Strengthen Use Of Marathi Across Panvel City
PMC Holds Meeting To Strengthen Use Of Marathi Across Panvel City
Mumbai News: 19 Chembur Students To Represent India At Asian Gymnastics Championship
Mumbai News: 19 Chembur Students To Represent India At Asian Gymnastics Championship
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Lalbagh Senior Citizen Duped Of ₹9.7 Lakh In Digital Arrest Scam; Case Registered
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Lalbagh Senior Citizen Duped Of ₹9.7 Lakh In Digital Arrest Scam; Case Registered
Maharashtra Diwali Bumper Lottery November 1, 2025: Check First Prize ₹2 Crore, Draw Date, Ticket Price & Other Details
Maharashtra Diwali Bumper Lottery November 1, 2025: Check First Prize ₹2 Crore, Draw Date, Ticket Price & Other Details
Read Also
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 'If NDA Brought Development, Why So Many Rallies'; Former CM Rabri...
article-image

Road connectivity remains one of the constituency’s sore points. Many residents complain that despite repeated assurances, key stretches are potholed and congested. The proposed Chapra airport , announced with fanfare years ago remains incomplete, symbolising what locals call “promises stuck on paper.”

With Modi’s rally galvanising the NDA base and Khesari Lal drawing massive public enthusiasm, Chapra is witnessing a classic Bihar contest - emotion versus organisation, aspiration versus delivery. Many Analysts say the seat could once again mirror the wider state mood.

Read Also
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Chhath Puja To Be Included In UNESCO's World Heritage List? PM Modi's...
article-image

As one elderly voter said , “Hum badlav bhi chahte hain, par bharosa bhi chahiye” — we want change, but we also want trust. Another woman voter said – ‘we are happy with the financial aid

to start our own business’ yet another young voter expressed disappointment for not giving Bihar the kind of priority it deserves and blamed modi government for only focusing on Gujarat. Chapra will be a fascinating contest and easily one of the most closely watched.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Bengaluru Couple Arrested For Killing Delivery Boy In Road Rage Incident

VIDEO: Bengaluru Couple Arrested For Killing Delivery Boy In Road Rage Incident

Battle For Chapra: Star Power Meets Grassroots Politics In Bihar’s Bellwether Seat| FPJ Exclusive

Battle For Chapra: Star Power Meets Grassroots Politics In Bihar’s Bellwether Seat| FPJ Exclusive

Karnataka News: BSWML Cracks Down On Habitual Litterbugs, Fines Residents ₹5000 For Waste...

Karnataka News: BSWML Cracks Down On Habitual Litterbugs, Fines Residents ₹5000 For Waste...

‘Do You Know Who My Father Is?’ BJP Leader’s Son Beats Toll Staff After Being Asked to Pay -...

‘Do You Know Who My Father Is?’ BJP Leader’s Son Beats Toll Staff After Being Asked to Pay -...

Bahraich Tragedy: Boat Carrying 22 Villagers Capsizes, 1 Dead, 8 Missing

Bahraich Tragedy: Boat Carrying 22 Villagers Capsizes, 1 Dead, 8 Missing