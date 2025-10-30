 Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Chhath Puja To Be Included In UNESCO's World Heritage List? PM Modi's BIG Announcement During Poll Rally; VIDEO
While addressing an election rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur ahead of assembly polls in the state, he said that his government will get a heritage tag for Chhath Puja from the UNESCO.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 12:48 PM IST
article-image
Chhath Puja To Be Included In UNESCO's World Heritage List? PM Modi's BIG Announcement During Poll Rally (Screengrab) | X

Muzaffarpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made a big announcement regarding giving global recognition to Chhath Puja. While addressing an election rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur ahead of assembly polls in the state, he said that his government will get a heritage tag for Chhath Puja from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

"It’s my first public gathering after Chhath Puja. Our government is making efforts to include the Chhath Puja in UNESCO’s World Heritage List," PM Modi announced.

PM also accused the Congress and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of insulting "Chhathi Maiya" by calling it a "drama".

"The women who observe such a long fast without water... The women who stand in the Ganga Ji and offer arghya to Surya Dev. In the eyes of RJD-Congress, they are doing a drama," the Prime Minister said.

"Will the mothers and sisters of Bihar tolerate this insult to Chhathi Maiya? I know that no person from Bihar can forget this insult to Chhathi Maiya," he added.

Chhath Puja 2025 is one of the most revered Hindu festivals, which is celebrated with immense devotion and purity across India, especially in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. Dedicated to Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, this four-day festival emphasises gratitude, discipline, and harmony with nature.

The sacred four-day festival concluded on Tuesday morning, October 28, 2025, with 'Usha Arghya' across India. Chhath Puja, also known as Pratihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi, or Surya Shashthi.

The assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to take place in two phases - November 6 and 11. The votes will be counted on November 14, and on the same day results will be declared.

