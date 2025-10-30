 ‘Do You Know Who My Father Is?’ BJP Leader’s Son Beats Toll Staff After Being Asked to Pay - VIDEO
'Do You Know Who My Father Is?' BJP Leader's Son Beats Toll Staff After Being Asked to Pay - VIDEO

‘Do You Know Who My Father Is?’ BJP Leader’s Son Beats Toll Staff After Being Asked to Pay - VIDEO

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 08:03 PM IST
A purported video of Karnataka BJP leader Vijugouda Patil’s son, Samarthgouda Patil, assaulting a toll plaza employee has surfaced on social media. Samarthgouda allegedly attacked the staff member after being asked to pay the toll fee. The employee has been identified as Sangappa.

Samarthgouda was travelling from Vijayapura to Sindhagi in a Thar SUV when he was stopped at the toll booth and asked to pay the fee. In response, he reportedly claimed to be the son of Vijugouda. When the toll employee asked, “Which Vijugouda?”, Samarthgouda became enraged. He and his friends then stormed into the booth and allegedly assaulted Sangappa.

The situation was brought under control after other employees intervened. Sangappa, who sustained injuries in the attack, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

Police officials said that no formal complaint has been filed yet, but action will be taken once a complaint is received. Vijugouda Patil, Samarthgouda’s father, is a BJP leader who has been contesting elections from the Baleshwar constituency since 2008.

