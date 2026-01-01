16-Year-Old Abducted, Stripped, Beaten At Gunpoint In Lucknow - VIDEO

A disturbing video has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s capital, Lucknow, in which a minor boy can be seen being tortured at gunpoint.

According to reports, a 16-year-old boy was allegedly abducted in a four-wheeler, brutally assaulted, and threatened with death at gunpoint by local strongmen in the Talkatora police station area of Lucknow.

According to the victim’s family, the incident occurred around 2 am on the night of December 31, when the minor was forcibly picked up from outside his house and pushed into a car. The accused allegedly drove him around for several hours, during which he was subjected to inhuman treatment inside the vehicle.

The family alleged that the boy was stripped and mercilessly beaten, leaving him with serious injuries. During the assault, the accused reportedly placed an illegal pistol on the minor’s temple and threatened to kill him if a ransom of Rs 5 lakh was not paid. The family was allegedly given December 31 as the deadline to arrange the money.

After being held captive for nearly four to five hours, the minor was released between 6 and 7 am. He returned home in a traumatised condition, triggering panic among family members.

The family has named Ishu Yadav and Anuj Dixit, along with their associates, in a written complaint to Talkatora police, accusing them of abduction, assault and extortion. The victim, a resident of the Rajajipuram area, belongs to a family that claims the accused have a criminal background and are known for spreading fear locally.

A video related to the incident has gone viral on social media, intensifying scrutiny of the police response. The family alleged that despite filing a complaint, no arrests have been made so far.