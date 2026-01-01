 UP: Man Holds Woman Hostage at Knifepoint, Demands ₹1 Lakh In Bijnor Market - VIDEO
A man allegedly held a young woman hostage at knifepoint in a busy Bijnor market on Wednesday evening, demanding Rs 1 lakh. After a 30-minute standoff, locals overpowered the accused and handed him to police. The woman was rescued safely, while police are probing the incident and checking CCTV footage.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 06:20 PM IST
article-image

Panic gripped a busy market area in Bijnor on Wednesday evening after a man allegedly barged into a shop, held a young woman hostage at knifepoint and demanded Rs 1 lakh. The incident took place around 7:30 pm near Krishna Talkies in the Najibabad police station area, where several women were shopping at a temporary clothing sale.

According to eyewitnesses, the accused suddenly grabbed one of the women from behind, pulled out a knife and placed it on her throat, threatening to kill her if his demand was not met. The woman struggled and raised an alarm, drawing the attention of shoppers and shopkeepers, while her companions broke down in panic.

Police rushed to the spot after being alerted and attempted to negotiate with the accused, but he refused to relent. Locals then began engaging him in conversation to distract him. After nearly 30 minutes of tense drama, the crowd overpowered the man around 8 pm and handed him over to the police.

Powai Hostage Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Awaits Crucial FSL Report In Sensational Kidnapping Of 17...
article-image

A shopkeeper at the market said the accused repeatedly threatened the woman while demanding money, triggering chaos in the area. The accused has been identified as Ajit, a resident of Surjanpur village in Barabanki district, and is currently being interrogated.

Najibabad Circle Officer Nitesh Pratap Singh said the accused was taken into custody, while the victim and other women present were sent for medical examination. Police are also examining nearby CCTV footage to reconstruct the sequence of events.

