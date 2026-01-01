Lucknow: Drunk Sub-Inspector Rams Car Onto Barricades, Yells At DCP; Arrested After Alcohol Bottles Recovered From Vehicle

Lucknow’s New Year celebrations took an ugly turn late Wednesday night when a police inspector allegedly drove drunk into traffic barricades at the busy Hazratganj crossing. The incident occurred around 12:30 am, when strict traffic diversions were enforced to control crowds and prevent congestion during celebrations.

Police had placed barricades at multiple strategic locations across the city, including Hazratganj, one of Lucknow’s most crowded intersections on New Year’s Eve.

Inspector refuses to follow diversion, Argues with on-duty police

According to officials, the inspector arrived at the barricaded intersection in a private car and was stopped by traffic personnel on duty. He was asked to follow the designated diversion route. However, instead of complying, the officer, who was in civil clothes, allegedly became aggressive and began arguing with uniformed policemen.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Eyewitnesses said he shouted, threatened officers, and refused repeated instructions to turn back.

Barricades rammed, Officer narrowly escapes injury

Despite warnings, the inspector allegedly accelerated his vehicle, moving dangerously close to officers stationed at the crossing. According to Dainik Bhaskar, CI Ashutosh Tripathi, who was managing traffic at the spot, reportedly had a narrow escape as the car surged forward.

The situation escalated when the accused attempted to flee towards the Mahanagar side. Police teams ahead tried to intercept the vehicle, but instead of slowing down, the driver rammed straight into the barricading.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Vehicle stopped, Alcohol bottles found

Police personnel quickly surrounded the car and managed to stop it. Upon pulling the driver out, they discovered he was a police inspector. Bottles of alcohol were later recovered from the vehicle, raising serious concerns about drunk driving and misconduct by a serving officer.

The accused was identified as Amit Jaiswal, a sub-inspector currently posted at Barabanki Police Lines.

Heated exchange with traffic DCP

Even after being stopped, the inspector allegedly continued shouting at fellow officers. As tensions rose, Traffic DCP Kamlesh Dixit was called to the scene. Officials said the inspector misbehaved with the DCP as well and allegedly issued threats, further intensifying the commotion.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The altercation drew a large crowd at the intersection, briefly disrupting traffic and public movement.

Arrest made, Probe and medical tests ordered

The police arrested the accused and took him to Hazratganj police station. Senior authorities were informed immediately. Authorities have ordered a medical examination to confirm intoxication and initiated both departmental and legal proceedings against the inspector.

Officials confirmed that strict action will be taken, emphasising that no officer is above the law, especially during public safety duties on high-alert occasions like New Year celebrations.