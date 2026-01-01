 Lucknow: Drunk Sub-Inspector Rams Car Onto Barricades, Yells At DCP; Arrested After Alcohol Bottles Recovered From Vehicle
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralLucknow: Drunk Sub-Inspector Rams Car Onto Barricades, Yells At DCP; Arrested After Alcohol Bottles Recovered From Vehicle

Lucknow: Drunk Sub-Inspector Rams Car Onto Barricades, Yells At DCP; Arrested After Alcohol Bottles Recovered From Vehicle

A police inspector allegedly drunk caused chaos at Lucknow’s Hazratganj intersection during New Year celebrations by driving over traffic barricades and arguing with on-duty officers. Bottles of alcohol were recovered from his car. Identified as Amit Jaiswal, he was arrested, taken to Hazratganj police station, and faces medical tests along with departmental and legal action

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 06:50 PM IST
article-image

Lucknow’s New Year celebrations took an ugly turn late Wednesday night when a police inspector allegedly drove drunk into traffic barricades at the busy Hazratganj crossing. The incident occurred around 12:30 am, when strict traffic diversions were enforced to control crowds and prevent congestion during celebrations.

Police had placed barricades at multiple strategic locations across the city, including Hazratganj, one of Lucknow’s most crowded intersections on New Year’s Eve.

Inspector refuses to follow diversion, Argues with on-duty police

According to officials, the inspector arrived at the barricaded intersection in a private car and was stopped by traffic personnel on duty. He was asked to follow the designated diversion route. However, instead of complying, the officer, who was in civil clothes, allegedly became aggressive and began arguing with uniformed policemen.

FPJ Shorts
'Completely Humiliated': Jason Gillespie REVEALS Reason Behind Opting Out Of Pakistan Coaching Role
'Completely Humiliated': Jason Gillespie REVEALS Reason Behind Opting Out Of Pakistan Coaching Role
VIDEO: Tamannaah Bhatia & Sonam Bajwa's Stunning Dance Performances At Goa Club During New Year's Eve Celebration Goes Viral
VIDEO: Tamannaah Bhatia & Sonam Bajwa's Stunning Dance Performances At Goa Club During New Year's Eve Celebration Goes Viral
Panvel Civic Polls 2026: Municipal Corporation Sets Up MCC And Grievance Cells To Ensure Fair, Transparent And Rule-Bound Elections
Panvel Civic Polls 2026: Municipal Corporation Sets Up MCC And Grievance Cells To Ensure Fair, Transparent And Rule-Bound Elections
Panvel Civic Polls Near As Ward 3 Voters Cry Neglect, Allege Decade-Long Lack Of Representation And Threaten NOTA Or Boycott
Panvel Civic Polls Near As Ward 3 Voters Cry Neglect, Allege Decade-Long Lack Of Representation And Threaten NOTA Or Boycott

Eyewitnesses said he shouted, threatened officers, and refused repeated instructions to turn back.

Barricades rammed, Officer narrowly escapes injury

Despite warnings, the inspector allegedly accelerated his vehicle, moving dangerously close to officers stationed at the crossing. According to Dainik Bhaskar, CI Ashutosh Tripathi, who was managing traffic at the spot, reportedly had a narrow escape as the car surged forward.

The situation escalated when the accused attempted to flee towards the Mahanagar side. Police teams ahead tried to intercept the vehicle, but instead of slowing down, the driver rammed straight into the barricading.

Vehicle stopped, Alcohol bottles found

Police personnel quickly surrounded the car and managed to stop it. Upon pulling the driver out, they discovered he was a police inspector. Bottles of alcohol were later recovered from the vehicle, raising serious concerns about drunk driving and misconduct by a serving officer.

The accused was identified as Amit Jaiswal, a sub-inspector currently posted at Barabanki Police Lines.

Heated exchange with traffic DCP

Even after being stopped, the inspector allegedly continued shouting at fellow officers. As tensions rose, Traffic DCP Kamlesh Dixit was called to the scene. Officials said the inspector misbehaved with the DCP as well and allegedly issued threats, further intensifying the commotion.

The altercation drew a large crowd at the intersection, briefly disrupting traffic and public movement.

Arrest made, Probe and medical tests ordered

The police arrested the accused and took him to Hazratganj police station. Senior authorities were informed immediately. Authorities have ordered a medical examination to confirm intoxication and initiated both departmental and legal proceedings against the inspector.

Officials confirmed that strict action will be taken, emphasising that no officer is above the law, especially during public safety duties on high-alert occasions like New Year celebrations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lucknow: Drunk Sub-Inspector Rams Car Onto Barricades, Yells At DCP; Arrested After Alcohol Bottles...

Lucknow: Drunk Sub-Inspector Rams Car Onto Barricades, Yells At DCP; Arrested After Alcohol Bottles...

Canadian Man Says Moving To India 8 Years Ago Was 'One Of His Best Decisions': Explains How Country...

Canadian Man Says Moving To India 8 Years Ago Was 'One Of His Best Decisions': Explains How Country...

Indian Bride Walks Bald At Her Own Wedding: Owns Her Condition & Rejects Wigs; Watch Viral Video

Indian Bride Walks Bald At Her Own Wedding: Owns Her Condition & Rejects Wigs; Watch Viral Video

Viral: Australian Woman Joins China's 'Fat Prison' & Looses 4 Kgs In 2 Weeks: Shares Strict Diet &...

Viral: Australian Woman Joins China's 'Fat Prison' & Looses 4 Kgs In 2 Weeks: Shares Strict Diet &...

'Mujhe Punjabi Nahi Aati...': Video Of Argument Between Post Office Staffer & Local In Amritsar Over...

'Mujhe Punjabi Nahi Aati...': Video Of Argument Between Post Office Staffer & Local In Amritsar Over...