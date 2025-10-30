 Kerala Man Booked For Pouring Hot Fish Curry On Wife’s Face After Row Over Black Magic
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKerala Man Booked For Pouring Hot Fish Curry On Wife’s Face After Row Over Black Magic

Kerala Man Booked For Pouring Hot Fish Curry On Wife’s Face After Row Over Black Magic

As per the FIR, the incident took place around 10 am on Wednesday. Sajeer allegedly asked Rejila to loosen her hair, sit in front of him, and allow him to apply ashes and to tie a locket given by a black-magic practitioner, FIR said.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 01:48 PM IST
article-image
A case has been registered against a man for allegedly pouring hot fish curry on his wife’s face following a dispute over performing black magic in this district. | Representational Image

Kollam: A case has been registered against a man for allegedly pouring hot fish curry on his wife’s face following a dispute over performing black magic in this district, police said on Thursday.

The victim Rejila Gafoor (36) of Vaikkal near Chadayamangalam, has been admitted to the hospital, while her husband, Sajeer, is absconding, they added.

As per the FIR, the incident took place around 10 am on Wednesday. Sajeer allegedly asked Rejila to loosen her hair, sit in front of him, and allow him to apply ashes and to tie a locket given by a black-magic practitioner, FIR said.

When she refused, he allegedly poured hot fish curry on her face while it was being cooked in the kitchen of their rented house, FIR said.

FPJ Shorts
‘We Believed In Ratan Tata, But ...’: Pune TCS Employees Allege Forced Resignations Amid Layoffs
‘We Believed In Ratan Tata, But ...’: Pune TCS Employees Allege Forced Resignations Amid Layoffs
Hyundai Motor India Reports 14.3% Rise In Consolidated Net Profit To ₹1,572.26 Crore
Hyundai Motor India Reports 14.3% Rise In Consolidated Net Profit To ₹1,572.26 Crore
Kerala Lottery Result: October 30, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-595 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: October 30, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-595 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Not Going Off-Air, Smriti Irani Starrer Might Take A Leap
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Not Going Off-Air, Smriti Irani Starrer Might Take A Leap
Read Also
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti Slams Dismissal Of Two J&K Govt Employees, Says Move Aims To...
article-image

Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to the house and took her to the hospital. Police said Sajeer believed his wife was possessed and had attacked her several times in the past. Earlier, Rejila had approached the police after being assaulted by him.

Although he was warned then, he later began consulting black-magic practitioners, officers said.

Rejila told a TV channel that her husband frequently visited a Usthad in Anchal who performed black magic and advised him to apply ashes and tie a locket on her body.

She also alleged that he often attacked their son. Police said a case has been registered under Section 118(1) (causing hurt using dangerous weapons or means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Sajeer, and efforts are on to trace him.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana Shocker: Female Staff Of Maharshi Dayanand University Forced By Male Supervisors To Remove...

Haryana Shocker: Female Staff Of Maharshi Dayanand University Forced By Male Supervisors To Remove...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 30, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-595 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 30, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-595 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 'If NDA Brought Development, Why So Many Rallies'; Former CM Rabri...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 'If NDA Brought Development, Why So Many Rallies'; Former CM Rabri...

Kerala: Retired Coast Guard Officer Arrested For Brutally Killing 76-Year-Old Mother After Drunken...

Kerala: Retired Coast Guard Officer Arrested For Brutally Killing 76-Year-Old Mother After Drunken...

'Those Who Looted Railway...': PM Modi Fires Salvos At Lalu Yadav At Muzaffarpur Rally

'Those Who Looted Railway...': PM Modi Fires Salvos At Lalu Yadav At Muzaffarpur Rally