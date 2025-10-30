 'Brothers, Sisters Of Bihar Will Sound Conch Of Great BJP-NDA Victory,' Says PM Modi; To Hold Rallies In Muzaffarpur, Chhapra Today
'Brothers, Sisters Of Bihar Will Sound Conch Of Great BJP-NDA Victory,' Says PM Modi; To Hold Rallies In Muzaffarpur, Chhapra Today

Earlier on Wednesday, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held Mahagathbandhan's joint rally in Muzaffarpur, where he triggered a political row alleging PM Modi would 'do anything for votes'.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | X @ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold rallies in Muzaffarpur and Chhapra today, as Bihar gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections.

In a post on X, PM Modi expressed confidence that the BJP-NDA will register a comprehensive victory in the poll-bound state.

"My family members from Bihar are themselves in the electoral fray to ensure a resounding victory for the BJP-NDA. In this atmosphere of enthusiasm, tomorrow morning around 11 AM in Muzaffarpur and in the afternoon at 12:45 PM in Chhapra, I will have the good fortune to engage in dialogue with the public. I am confident that in the assembly elections, once again, my brothers and sisters of the state will sound the conch of great victory," the Prime Minister wrote.

Earlier on Wednesday, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held Mahagathbandhan's joint rally in Muzaffarpur, where he triggered a political row alleging PM Modi would 'do anything for votes'.

article-image

Addressing an election rally, Gandhi reiterated his "vote theft" allegations, accusing PM Modi of attempting to steal votes in the Bihar elections. The Congress leader said, "He (PM Modi) just wants your vote. If you ask him to do a drama for votes, he will. You can make him do anything. If you tell Narendra Modi to dance, he will dance."

"They are engaged in stealing your votes. Because they want to end this election disease, I am telling you, they stole elections in Maharashtra, they stole elections in Haryana, and they will try their best in Bihar," he added.

Meanwhile, taking forward NDA's campaign in Bihar, Union Minister Amit Shah held rallies in Begusaria, Samastipur and Darbhanga on Wednesday.

The 2025 Bihar election is the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

article-image

NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state. The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

