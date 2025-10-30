 Who Is Farzana? Girl Abuses CM Yogi & Dares To Slaughter Cows In Viral Video; FIR Filed After Outrage By Hindu Activists In Ghaziabad
Who Is Farzana? Girl Abuses CM Yogi & Dares To Slaughter Cows In Viral Video; FIR Filed After Outrage By Hindu Activists In Ghaziabad

A high-voltage drama erupted in Ghaziabad's Tulsi Niketan area when right-wing Hindu groups allegedly thrashed a 17-year-old Muslim girl over her controversial remarks on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Hindu religion.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 11:25 AM IST
article-image
Farzana thrashed by Hindu activists for allegedly using derogatory UP CM and Sanatana Dharma. | X/@The_voice_7770

Ghaziabad: A high-voltage drama erupted in Ghaziabad's Tulsi Niketan area when right-wing Hindu groups allegedly thrashed a 17-year-old Muslim girl over her controversial remarks on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Hindu religion. On October 23, a video of Farzana surfaced online, in which she could be heard saying that she has eaten cow meat and used derogatory language for the UP CM.

According to reports, the right-wing activists, including members of Hindu Raksha Dal, reached Farzana's house. When her mother came out, they asked her to send Farzana to apologise for her alleged remarks. The activists also harassed the girl's mother.

Several videos surfaced online, where the activists could be heard abusing the girl and even thrashing her. Shalimar Garden's Superintendent of Police (SP) Atul Kumar Singh said that first an FIR was registered against Farzanad and then the right-wing activists who abused and thrashed the girl were also booked, reported Aaj Tak. The police assured strict action against both parties after the investigation.

In the viral video, Farzana could also be heard making derogatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. After the video, a case was registered against the girl at the Tila Mod Police Station.

After the ruckus by right-wing activists, Hindu Raksha Dal chief Pinky Chaudhary came in support of the members of his organisation. Chaudhary told UP Tak that those who speak against Adityanath and Sanatana Dharma will be treated in the same way.

Who Is Farzana?

In the police investigation, it was found that the girl is a minor. As per the report by Aaj Tak, for the past six months, she has not been staying at her home. She made the headlines after her video abusing the UP CM and the Sanatana Dharma.

