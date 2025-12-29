 'No Amount Of Finger Pointing...': MEA Slams Pakistan Over Its Comments On Minorities In India
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'No Amount Of Finger Pointing...': MEA Slams Pakistan Over Its Comments On Minorities In India

'No Amount Of Finger Pointing...': MEA Slams Pakistan Over Its Comments On Minorities In India

India rejected Pakistan’s criticism over minority rights, saying Islamabad cannot mask its own “systemic victimisation” of religious minorities. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Pakistan’s record undermines its claims, citing global criticism of its blasphemy laws and reports of abuse against Christians, Ahmadis and Hindus.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 08:07 PM IST
article-image
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal |

India on Monday hit back at Pakistan over its remarks criticising New Delhi over alleged incidents relating to minorities. Rejecting Pakistan’s charges that minorities in India are being mistreated, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Islamabad cannot erase its own “horrific and systemic victimisation of minorities of various faiths” by pointing fingers at India.

The foreign ministry dismissed Pakistan’s criticism on minority rights, with MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stating that Islamabad’s own record seriously undermines its credibility. He said the country making such accusations has a well-documented history of systematic abuse of religious minorities, which cannot be concealed by levelling allegations against others.

Jaiswal’s remarks came after Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi raised concerns over alleged discrimination against minorities in India and sought international attention on the issue.

In response, India highlighted Pakistan’s consistent pattern of targeting its own minority communities. International observers have frequently criticised Pakistan’s use of its blasphemy laws, particularly against vulnerable groups and religious minorities. Provisions such as Section 295-C have drawn global condemnation for their vague wording and harsh punishments.

FPJ Shorts
Year-Ender 2025: BMC’s Administrator Era Sees Bridges, Coastal Road And Mega Projects Take Shape
Year-Ender 2025: BMC’s Administrator Era Sees Bridges, Coastal Road And Mega Projects Take Shape
Year-Ender 2025: Landmark Verdicts, Bail Orders And High-Profile Rulings That Shaped Bombay High Court’s Judicial Year
Year-Ender 2025: Landmark Verdicts, Bail Orders And High-Profile Rulings That Shaped Bombay High Court’s Judicial Year
Year-Ender 2025: Mumbai Metro Line 3 Goes Fully Underground, Transforming City’s Public Transport Landscape
Year-Ender 2025: Mumbai Metro Line 3 Goes Fully Underground, Transforming City’s Public Transport Landscape
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Date REVEALED! Here's When & Where The Couple Will Get Married
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Date REVEALED! Here's When & Where The Couple Will Get Married

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

3 Killed, 1 Injured In Gas Cylinder Blast At Vasundhara Residency In Muzaffarnagar - VIDEO

3 Killed, 1 Injured In Gas Cylinder Blast At Vasundhara Residency In Muzaffarnagar - VIDEO

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 29, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 29, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

'No Amount Of Finger Pointing...': MEA Slams Pakistan Over Its Comments On Minorities In India

'No Amount Of Finger Pointing...': MEA Slams Pakistan Over Its Comments On Minorities In India

'I Am Tired And Scared': Unnao Convict’s Daughter Ishita Sengar Breaks Silence Amid Supreme Court...

'I Am Tired And Scared': Unnao Convict’s Daughter Ishita Sengar Breaks Silence Amid Supreme Court...

Caretaker Couple Starve Father, Daughter Inside Their Own Home In UP’s Mahoba; Man Dies

Caretaker Couple Starve Father, Daughter Inside Their Own Home In UP’s Mahoba; Man Dies