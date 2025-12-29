'No Amount Of Finger Pointing...': MEA Slams Pakistan Over Its Comments On Minorities In India

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal |

India on Monday hit back at Pakistan over its remarks criticising New Delhi over alleged incidents relating to minorities. Rejecting Pakistan’s charges that minorities in India are being mistreated, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Islamabad cannot erase its own “horrific and systemic victimisation of minorities of various faiths” by pointing fingers at India.

The foreign ministry dismissed Pakistan’s criticism on minority rights, with MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stating that Islamabad’s own record seriously undermines its credibility. He said the country making such accusations has a well-documented history of systematic abuse of religious minorities, which cannot be concealed by levelling allegations against others.

Jaiswal’s remarks came after Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi raised concerns over alleged discrimination against minorities in India and sought international attention on the issue.

In response, India highlighted Pakistan’s consistent pattern of targeting its own minority communities. International observers have frequently criticised Pakistan’s use of its blasphemy laws, particularly against vulnerable groups and religious minorities. Provisions such as Section 295-C have drawn global condemnation for their vague wording and harsh punishments.