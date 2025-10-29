'Sorry Sir...': Harshvardhan Rane Apologises After Fan Slams Him For Comparing 'Shithole' Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat To Saiyaara

Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane’s latest release, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa, hit theaters a few days ago, clashing with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma at the box office. Despite minimal promotions, Rane's film has been performing fairly well, receiving mixed reviews.

Harshvardhan Rane Apologises After Fan Slams Him For Comparing Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat To Saiyaara

Amid this, a fan slammed him for comparing Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat to Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara and even went on to call Rane’s film a "shithole." The comment caught the actor's attention, prompting him to respond humbly with an apology. Screenshots going viral on Reddit show the fan saying, "Stop comparing your shit to Saiyaara. Love has a standard, and your film is a complete shit. Linking Ahaan (Panday) when he watched Thamma, Dumb F. Then comparing Saiyaara when this shithole should be puked on Indian audience deserves better eww."

Harshvardhan replied, saying, "Sorry sir, will work harder. Sonam (Bajwa), Ahaan and Saiyaara are better."

Check it out:

Harshvardhan Rane Thanks Audience For Supporting His Film

After the film's release, on Friday, speaking at a screening of the film in Gujarat, Harshvardhan said, "This Diwali, you supported the films of two outsiders. Ayushmann Khurrana’s film has released along with mine. Watch both the films, please, and enjoy both. This sends a good message out that aap logon ne akele poora ka poora Bollywood se nepotism hi khatm kar diya (you people alone finished nepotism from the entire Bollywood)."

About Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is directed by Milap Zaveri. Apart from Harshvardhan and Sonam in the lead roles, the film also stars Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, Ananth Narayan and Rajesh Khera in key roles.