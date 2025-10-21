Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Review: Harshvardhan Rane & Sonam Bajwa's Film Is Pyaar, Nafraat Aur Power Ka Tamasha

Title: Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Director: Milap Zaveri

Cast: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa, Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, Anant Mahadevan

Where: In theatres

Rating: **1/2

In Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, love is frothily intense, heady with melodrama, and often teetering on the edge of reason. Director Milap Zaveri serves up what can best be described as an over-brewed cocktail of obsession, politics, and passion; equal parts entertaining and exasperating. The result is a film that oscillates between brooding intensity and theatrical excess.

Vikramaditya Bhonsle (Harshvardhan Rane), the entitled heir to a political dynasty, falls headlong for Adaa (Sonam Bajwa), a woman whose idea of love involves consent and sanity, two virtues our hero finds rather inconvenient. What follows is a heady mix of junoon, mild jealousy, and self-justified madness. It’s pyaar, nafrat aur power ka tamasha. Only the tamasha sometimes drowns out the pyaar.

To Zaveri’s credit, the film avoids mirroring the toxicity that often masquerades as passion; the hero’s sincerity pulls it through. Yet, the storytelling falters under its own melodramatic weight. Every emotion arrives at full volume, every argument feels choreographed, and the authenticity that might have elevated the film remains missing. The final act stretches patience thin, testing not love’s endurance but the audience’s.

Nevertheless, the narrative flirts with the spectacularly implausible, though never with the dull. Even when the plot stretches credulity, the visual sheen and lofty dialogues keep you watching, if only to see how far the madness will go.

Actors’ Performance

Harshvardhan Rane throws himself into the role with ferocious energy, sometimes too much of it. His Vikramaditya is less the swaggering heir of a political dynasty and more a desperate lover clawing for affection. Behind the clenched jaws and smouldering eyes lies a man pleading to be loved. Rane brings conviction to the mania, but the writing denies him the quieter shades that might have made his yearning more affecting than exhausting.

Sonam Bajwa’s Adaa, on the other hand, is the emotional fulcrum that tries to steady the chaos. She is luminous in moments of quiet defiance and delivers her lines with restraint, even when the film’s tone goes operatic.

Shaad Randhawa as Sawant Bhau, the loyal right-hand man, gets a few sharp scenes and makes the most of them. Sachin Khedekar as Vikramaditya father and Anant Mahadevan as Adaa’s father lend gravitas to a film otherwise consumed by its own dramatic excess.

Music and Aesthetics

The film’s music, a multi-composer effort, serves the narrative without quite standing out. The songs are lushly produced and work as background mood-setters, but few linger once the credits roll. You might find yourself admiring the production design instead, which swings between Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grandeur and Anurag Kashyap’s grit, sometimes within the same sequence.

The cinematography captures both opulence and decay, framing broken hearts with equal flourish. The political backrooms look suitably shadowed. Yet, the film’s over-polished aesthetic occasionally makes the drama feel staged rather than lived.

Final Verdict

This film attempts to be a tragic romance but ultimately becomes a well-meaning melodrama that confuses intensity for depth. Still, it has moments that glimmer: a line here, a performance there, and the occasional truth about power and male entitlement peeking through the gloss.

Overall, this is neither a film to despise nor one to deify. It’s a polished tamasha, over-spiced, over-greased, but intermittently entertaining. Watch it for its audacious sincerity, if not its storytelling sanity.