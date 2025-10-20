'Please Ticket Kharid Lo': Harshvardhan Rane Urges Fans To Support Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Reveals Film Got Fewer Screens In Theatres

Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, also starring Sonam Bajwa in the lead, urged his fans to buy tickets and support the film ahead of its theatrical release on October 21, 2025. The film is set to clash at the box office with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma.

Harshvardhan Rane Urges Fans To Support Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

On Monday, October 20, the actor shared a video on his Instagram handle, in which he can be seen sticking a sticker that read 'Please Ticket Kharid Lena Iss Baar' on his van. In the video, while speaking to the paparazzi, he was heard saying, "Please ticket kharid lena. Iss baar, please 9 saal wait mat karana, please ticket kharid lo."

Check out the video:

Harshvardhan Rane Says Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Got Less Screens

In his caption, he wrote, "Please ticket khareed lena kal. Small film, Zero promotions, Non Franchise, Less screens.…aisa mujhe logon ne kaha tha 7th Feb 2025 ko bhi, but audience made it their personal mission!"

He also revealed that Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has received fewer screens in theatres.

The controversy began when, reportedly, Thamma received a larger number of screens and show slots, leaving Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat with limited options in comparison. Usually, advance bookings open in multiplexes with one screen per property for around four days.

However, PVR INOX reportedly made an exception for Thamma.

What Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Producer Said

Ek Deewana Ki Deewaniyat producer, Desi Movie Factory's Anshul Garg, told India Today, "In an era where widespread reliance on streaming platforms for financing is prevalent, we have elected to pursue the theatrical route. Despite delivering four commercially successful songs and a highly promising film, it is indeed regrettable that Ek Deewana Ki Deewaniyat is not receiving equitable consideration in cinemas."

"The film industry is fundamentally driven by dreams and passion -- values that we hold close. Any attempts to deprive us of this aspiration and confine our work to a limited audience are highly inappropriate. We remain hopeful that rational judgment will prevail and that our film will be afforded a fair opportunity,” Anshul added.