'Harassment And Hate...': Film Critics Guild Condemns Attacks On Critics For Dhurandhar Review After Anupama Chopra Takes Down Her Video

Dhurandhar | YouTube

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, has received mixed reviews from critics. A few days ago, senior film critic Anupama Chopra faced a lot of backlash on social media for her review as she didn't like the film. Later, she took down the review. Now, the Film Critics Guild has condemned the attacks on the movie critics for their reviews of Dhurandhar.

FCG shared a statement, which read, "The Film Critics Guild (FCG) strongly condemns the targeted attacks, harassment, and hate directed toward film critics for their reviews of Dhurandhar. What began as disagreement has rapidly devolved into coordinated abuse, personal attacks on individual critics, and organised attempts to discredit their professional integrity. In recent days, several of our members have faced intimidation, including direct threats and vicious online campaigns aimed at silencing their perspectives, simply for expressing their professional assessment of a film. More concerningly, there have been attempts to tamper with existing reviews, influence editorial positions, and persuade publications to alter or dilute their stance (sic)."

Official statement from the Film Critics Guild on the targeted attacks and harassment faced by film critics and journalists this week. The Guild strongly condemns this behaviour and stands in solidarity with our colleagues. pic.twitter.com/R3ltKUkfFo — Film Critics Guild (@theFCGofficial) December 11, 2025

"This comes on the back of frequent devaluing and ridiculing of film criticism by a broad spectrum of industry players in the recent past. Such interference strikes at the core of independent film criticism and undermines the editorial autonomy that a functioning cultural ecosystem relies upon. This willingness to police opinion sets a dangerous precedent. Claims that professional film critics have a bias or a political axe to grind are unsubstantiated and malicious. Film critics cannot be intimidated for doing their jobs, just as criticism cannot and should not be reduced to a one-line social media reaction or expected to align with promotional narratives," the statement further read.

Film Critics Guild Is Concerned About Safety Of Reviewers

FCG further in their statement wrote that they are concerned about the safety and the well-being of the reviewers.

The statement read, "We are also deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of our colleagues from across the country. No professional should be subjected to personal vilification simply for doing their job. We urge the public, the industry, and all stakeholders to recognise that liking or disliking a film is your right but expecting critics to fall in line is not. This moment demands collective reflection. At stake is more than a single film. The integrity of cultural discourse depends on the ability of critics to speak freely and without fear. We call for restraint, respect, and a commitment to the principles that allow art, debate, and criticism to coexist (sic)."

Read Also Anupama Chopra Takes Down Her Dhurandhar Review After Being Slammed By Paresh Rawal & Netizens

Till now, Anupama Chopra has not shared any statement about removing her Dhurandhar review. But, this statement from the Film Critics Guild will surely boost the confidence of the reviewers to do their job without any fear.