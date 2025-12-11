Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar & Yami Gautam Seek Blessings At Shaktipeeth Shri Naina Devi Temple In Himachal Pradesh - Watch Video

Yami Gautam / Aditya Dhar | Instagram

Aditya Dhar's directorial Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, has been performing very well at the box office. To celebrate the success of the film, Dhar and his wife and actress Yami Gautam visited Shaktipeeth Shri Naina Devi Temple in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.

India Today has shared a video on Instagram in which Dhar his speaking about his visit to the temple. He says, "Bahot sundar anubhav tha. Bahot khush hue. Mata ke darshan jab bhi hote hai, hamesha dil bhar aata hai. Toh bahot dhanyawaad, aur bahot achche darshan karwaye hamare (It was a wonderful experience. We were very happy. Whenever we get to do the darshan of the Mata, our hearts are always filled with joy. So, thank you very much for arranging such a wonderful darshan for us (sic)." Check out the video below...

According to reports, the couple, along with Gautam's family, carried out traditional rituals at the temple and also did Kanjak Puja.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar is in no mood to stop at the box office. In six days, the film has collected Rs. 180 crore, which is an excellent amount. The movie will soon cross the Rs. 200 crore mark at the box office.

Bollywood Celebrities Praise Dhurandhar

Many Bollywood celebrities have watched Dhurandhar, and they have been sharing their reviews on social media. Akshay Kumar recently tweeted, "Watched Dhurandhar and I’m blown away. What a gripping tale and you’ve simply nailed it @AdityaDharFilms . We need our stories to be told in a hard-hitting way and I’m so glad the audiences are giving the film all the love it deserves (sic)."

Smriti Irani also praised the film, and posted on Instagram, "As a storyteller @adityadharfilms is a craftsperson par excellence , as a research fiend even more so. It’s the quivering face as he pulls the cover off a dead son that makes #akshayekhanna’s performance a lesson in craft & @ranveersingh ‘s piercing eyes that speak when he doesn’t is a must watch for those who aspire to be consistent in their pursuit of a legacy , that @rampal72 can be so menacing is a revelation … & the music OMG (sic)."

Dhurandhar is a two-part film, and second instalment will reportedly hit the big screens on Eid next year.