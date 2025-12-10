 Akshay Kumar Says He's 'Blown Away' After Watching Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: 'Need Our Stories To Be Told In Hard-Hitting Way'
Akshay Kumar Says He's 'Blown Away' After Watching Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: 'Need Our Stories To Be Told In Hard-Hitting Way'

Actor Akshay Kumar praised Dhurandhar, saying he was 'blown away' after watching it. Ranveer Singh's latest release has earned widespread acclaim on social media, with celebrities lauding its depiction of real events. On Wednesday, Kumar praised director Aditya Dhar, calling the film a 'gripping tale' and writing, "We need our stories to be told in a hard-hitting way..."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 08:09 PM IST
Ranveer Singh's latest theatrical release, the film Dhurandhar, has received praise across social media, with several celebrities lauding it. Inspired by real-life events and crime syndicates in Karachi's Lyari area, the film draws from true incidents to depict India's fight against terror in Pakistan. Even Akshay Kumar couldn't stop himself from praising Dhurandhar, saying he was 'blown away' after watching it.

Akshay Kumar Praises Dhurandhar

On Wednesday, December 10, Akshay took to his official X handle (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Watched Dhurandhar and I’m blown away. What a gripping tale and you’ve simply nailed it. @AdityaDharFilms. We need our stories to be told in a hard-hitting way and I’m so glad the audiences are giving the film all the love it deserves."

Dhurandhar OTT Release

Dhurandhar is set to premiere on Netflix, though an official announcement regarding its OTT release hasn't been made yet. Typically, films arrive on streaming platforms 45 to 60 days after their theatrical run.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Netflix has secured the rights for a whopping Rs 130 crore, covering both parts of the film, around Rs 65 crore per part, making it one of the biggest streaming deals of the year.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date Revealed

The makers have confirmed a second part, officially titled Dhurandhar 2 - Revenge, which is set to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026, clashing with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

Dhurandhar Cast

The film features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, and Gaurav Gera, among others.

