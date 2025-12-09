 Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Shows Biryani & Tea Shop Named After Viral Meme Girl Washma Butt From Islamabad, Internet Splashes Laughter
Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar, inspired by real-life Karachi crime syndicates, has caught fans' attention with a funny meme reference. In one scene, Hamza (Ranveer) visits a biryani and tea shop named 'Washma Butt Biryani and Chai Shop', inspired by a viral meme girl from Islamabad. Fans laughed online, with one writing, "Had me in splits!" Another called it "hilarious."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 05:55 PM IST
article-image

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar has become the talk of the town for various reasons. Inspired by real-life events and the crime syndicates in Karachi's Lyari area, the film draws from true incidents to depict India's fight against terror in Pakistan. After the film’s release, several fans noticed a scene where a biryani and tea shop was named after the viral meme of a girl called 'Washma Butt,' sparking amusement across social media.

Dhurandhar Shows Biryani & Tea Shop Named After Meme Girl Washma Butt

The scene shows Mohammad Aalam, played by Gaurav Gera, inviting Hamza (Ranveer Singh) to a biryani and tea shop for tea together. In the film, Aalam helps Hamza enter the underworld gang run by Akshaye Khanna's Rehman Dakait in Lyari, Pakistan. Before entering the shop, the camera briefly shows the shop named 'Washma Butt Biryani and Chai Shop.'

Check it out:

article-image

How Netizens Reacted:

Soon after, netizens shared the scene on social media, with the internet erupting in laughter at how the viral meme was included in the movie. A user commented, "Did anyone notice the 'Washma Butt' shop board in #Dhurandhar? Had me in splits!"

Another wrote, "In Dhurandhar there is a scene where Ranveer singh goes to a tea shop with his juice shop employer. The name of the year shop is Washma Butt. Aditya Dhar i see what u did here."

A third user said, "That Washma Butt tea shop name was definitely intentional — Aditya Dhar slipped in a hilarious little Easter egg in Dhurandhar!"

"This tea spot in #Dhurandhar movie was called WASHMA BUTT!! Memer guy in the creative team for sure!!," wrote another.

Dhurandhar Cast

The film features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, among others.

