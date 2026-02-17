Taskaree Actress Pravina Deshpande Dies At 60 After Long Battle With Cancer, Last Rites Held In Mumbai

Veteran actress Pravina Deshpande passed away on Tuesday (February 17) at the age of 60 after a long battle with multiple myeloma. She had been undergoing treatment since 2019. Her final rites were performed in Mumbai the same day at 3 pm at a Hindu crematorium in Chakala Parsiwada, Andheri East.

The news of her demise was shared through her official social media handle, where her family posted an emotional note mourning the heartbreaking loss.

According to the statement, she breathed her last on February 17 after years of fighting the illness.

Earlier today, Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) also mourned Pravina's loss on X.

Sharing a photo of the actress, they wrote, "CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Pravina Deshpande ji (member since 2008) #cintaa #condolence #restinpeace #rip."

Pravina was known for her supporting yet impactful roles across Marathi and Hindi films, television, theatre and web series. Many remember her as Shalu Chaudhary in Ready, starring Salman Khan and Asin. Though her role was not central, her performance left a lasting impression on audiences.

Over the years, she also appeared in films such as Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran alongside John Abraham, Ek Villain featuring Sidharth Malhotra, and Jalebi, which starred Rhea Chakraborty.

On television, she became a familiar face through shows like Ghar Ek Mandir, Kumkum, Karam Apnaa Apnaa, and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala. Most recently, she made a cameo appearance in the 2026 crime thriller web series Taskaree, directed by Neeraj Pandey and starring Emraan Hashmi - marking her final on-screen outing.

She had also completed shooting for The Family Man Season 3, where she portrayed the mother of Manoj Bajpayee’s character.

Beginning her journey in theatre, Pravina gradually built a strong presence in television and films. Known for her sincerity and nuanced performances, she carved a respected space for herself in the entertainment industry.