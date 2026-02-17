Jia Shankar Slams Trolls Targeting Her Boyfriend: 'He Doesn’t Deserve This' | FPJ EXCLUSIVE

After confirming that she is in a happy relationship, Jia Shankar has opened up about the realities of love in today’s time and called cheating an absolute deal-breaker. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, the actress addressed how media link-up reports and online trolling affect her personal life, especially when people drag her partner into unnecessary scrutiny. While she says she can handle criticism herself, she draws a firm line when it comes to anyone disrespecting the man she loves. For the unversed, Jia is constantly linked up with her Bigg Boss OTT 2 co-contestant Abhishek Malhan.

Jia admits that while she has learned to ignore gossip, it deeply upsets her when rumours affect her partner and his family. “We are used to it, we have gotten used to ignoring it, but the person we are with, at some point or somewhere, it does affect things. Especially if they are not from our field, then there is their family as well. And when it comes to that, you don’t just keep it limited to us. If you find out about our partner, then you drag them into all of this as well. You start saying a lot of nonsense about them, about their name, about who they are. I think that is what my problem is. That is why I feel that if this is how it is, then I want to keep that person away from all of this. It’s okay, I will deal with it, I handle it. But it should not reach him, because that is when I get angry. Say whatever you want to say to me, I don’t care. But when it comes to that person, it’s like no - he doesn’t deserve this.”

The actress says she is grateful for her partner’s understanding nature but insists she will always protect him, even as she continues to “date to marry.” “I really hate it when that happens. But it is what it is. And I’m just glad that my partner is understanding, that he understands that it’s okay, I don’t mind, don’t worry, don’t worry. In fact, he tells me, it’s okay, it’s okay, don’t worry, don’t worry. But yeah, I just feel bad. I always keep trying to make sure that he feels secure. And it is very difficult being an actor, especially for a girl, it is very difficult whenever it comes to things like being considered for marriage and all of that. I have always looked at relationships from the perspective of marriage. I have always dated to marry. But yes, if it doesn’t work out, what can I do? I cannot sit at home depressed. It has ended, and he is moving on. Why should I sit here crying? I am going to wear my heart on my sleeve.”

Jia also makes it clear that for her, cheating, emotional or physical, is equally unacceptable and signals that a person has already mentally left the relationship. “Cheating is cheating. Whether it is emotional or physical, cheating is cheating. If you are emotionally involved, that means you are not fully present in this relationship. You have already moved on. And you have emotionally gone somewhere else, to the point that you are even thinking about someone else. Brother, it has already happened, right? That is cheating.”