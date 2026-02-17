Rajpal Yadav Mobbed As He Walks Out Of Tihar Jail, Thanks Delhi HC: 'If There Are Any Allegations Against Me...' - Video

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has been granted interim bail by the Delhi High Court and he walked out of Tihar Jail on Tuesday (February 17) after spending 10 days behind bars in connection with cheque-bounce cases. His relief, however, is temporary, with the court allowing bail only until March 18, the date of the next hearing.

Soon after his release, the actor was mobbed by media persons. He addressed them calmly and expressed gratitude. “I have been in this profession, in Bollywood for 30 years. Every single person in this country is with me that’s why I have been here for so long. Every person in Bollywood is with me; every person of this country whether a child, young or old is with me," he said.

Thanking the Delhi HC, he said, "I have attended every single hearing of the court and I will continue to do so. I am receiving so much love on social media. I have a relationship with the 150 crore people of this country. Thank you High Court, you gave me a chance to share my side of the story."

The case will now be heard again on March 18, when the court is expected to review further proceedings.

According to reports, the court approved his interim bail after Rajpal deposited Rs 1.5 crore into the complainant’s bank account, complying with an earlier directive. As part of the conditions, he has been asked to surrender his passport and has been barred from leaving the country without prior permission.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the actor will soon hold a press conference to address the media queries.

Yadav had surrendered on February 5 after the High Court dismissed his last-minute plea seeking additional time in the cheque bounce and loan default matter. Earlier, the court had ordered him to serve a six-month sentence, observing repeated non-compliance with its prior directives.

The case dates back to 2010 and is linked to alleged unpaid dues that reportedly escalated to nearly Rs 9 crore following the collapse of his production venture, Ata Pata Laapata.

During this period, Yadav reportedly received support from several members of the film fraternity. Actors such as Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Varun Dhawan, along with filmmaker David Dhawan, are said to have reached out. Singers Guru Randhawa, Mika Singh and Anup Jalota have also publicly extended financial help.

Earlier, Sonu Sood reportedly offered him a role in his upcoming film along with a signing amount. Others, including politician Tej Pratap Yadav, Kamaal R Khan and music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh, have also pledged assistance.