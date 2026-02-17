Rajpal Yadav's Lawyer Alleges 'Malicious Intent' In ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case, Says Complainant Wanted Actor Jailed

Rajpal Yadav's Lawyer Says Complainant Wanted Actor Jailed | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Rajpal Yadav was granted interim bail by the Delhi High Court until March 18, 2026, in a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case after he surrendered on February 5. His lawyer, Bhaskar Upadhyay, said securing bail was 'not easy,' explaining that the dispute arose from agreements signed over a decade ago in connection with Yadav’s 2010 production venture. Over time, multiple contracts, a consent decree, and subsequent legal proceedings led to what he described as a 'layered and confusing situation.'

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Rajpal’s lawyer said that the actor is a simple family man who does not understand legal technicalities, adding that whenever the court asked, he maintained that he would repay whatever amount he owes.

Upadhyay claimed that the complainant was keen to see Rajpal imprisoned. "If it was only about money, they could have taken the security. But there was a malicious intent. The complainant said that 'We don't want this and just kindly execute the decree by sending him in jail'. This was categorically said by the complainants. If it was the issue of a money only then they must have taken the surety. He had given his original property documents. He surrendered it before the court stating the value of my property is more than 40 crores," he said.

The lawyer stated that a portion of the dues has already been paid, confirming that Rs 2.5 crore has been arranged toward the larger amount under discussion. He added that Rajpal is trying, within his capacity, to honour his commitments.

The lawyer further said that the actor was under the impression that the amount due was Rs 5 crore and that he had to repay Rs 5 crore, which he never disputed. However, he only sought clarification from the court regarding the exact amount.

The lawyer clarified that the money was invested by the complainant in the film and was not a personal loan given to Rajpal Yadav for his individual needs.

He further addressed speculation within industry circles about fellow film personalities stepping in to support the actor. Without naming anyone, the lawyer acknowledged that some people have indeed come forward to help Yadav during this difficult time.



"He is strong. He says he will comply with court directions. His only request is that his side be properly heard," Upadhyay concluded.