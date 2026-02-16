Rajpal Yadav's Manager Shares Family’s FIRST Reaction To Bail In ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case, Reveals Actor To Hold Press Conference

Rajpal Yadav |

Actor Rajpal Yadav, who was sent to Delhi's Tihar Jail on February 5 after surrendering in connection with a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case, on Monday, February 18, was granted interim bail by the Delhi High Court until March 18, 2026. The court noted that Rs 1.5 crore has been deposited, confirmed by the private company M/S Murli Project’s lawyer. Yadav has been granted temporary release to attend his niece's wedding in Shahjahanpur.

Rajpal Yadav's Manager Shares Family’s First Reaction To Bail

Rajpal's manager, Goldie, expressing happiness, shared the acto'’s first reaction after being granted bail in the cheque bounce case. "it's true that Rajpal sir has been granted bail. It is a matter of great joy and a happy day for us," he told Hindustan Times.

Rajpal Yadav To Hold Press Conference

Further, the manager shared that Rajpal will soon hold a press conference to address the issue, expected to take place in a day or two. Until then, no further comments can be made.

The Delhi High Court had ordered the actor to surrender to the police in connection with a financial irregularity case, where he had taken a loan in 2010 to make his film Ata Pata Laapata but was unable to repay it. In 2018, a magisterial court had sentenced him and his wife to a six-month jail term.

Yadav reportedly received financial backing from several members of the film fraternity. While actors such as Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan and filmmaker David Dhawan have reportedly reached out, singers Guru Randhawa, Mika Singh and Anup Jalota have also publicly announced their contributions.

Meanwhile, Rajpal, known for films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Chup Chup Ke, Hungama, Garam Masala, and Waqt: The Race Against Time, has paid Rs 2.5 crore in the Rs 9-crore cheque bounce-case, according to his lawyer Bhaskar Upadhyay.