 'Want To Save Him': Priyadarshan Says Rajpal Yadav Made 'Blunder' Due To Poor Education Amid ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case
Actor Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Delhi’s Tihar Jail on February 5 after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea for more time in the ₹9 crore cheque bounce case linked to his 2010 directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. Backing him, Priyadarshan said, "We want to save him. The poor guy made a blunder because of his poor education," adding that he even requested a fee hike for the actor.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 01:45 PM IST
Priyadarshan On Rajpal Yadav's Arrest | Photo Via X

Actor Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Delhi’s Tihar Jail on February 5 after the Delhi High Court rejected his last-minute plea seeking more time in the Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case. The legal trouble dates back to 2010, when Rajpal took a loan to finance his directorial debut Ata Pata Laapata. However, the film underperformed at the box office, leading to mounting financial strain that eventually resulted in the ongoing legal proceedings.

'We Want To Save Rajpal Yadav'

Priyadarshan, who has known Rajpal for over 20 years and has cast him in several films such as Bhagam Bhaag, Chup Chup Ke, and De Dana Dan, reacted to the actor’s financial crisis by revealing that he has asked the producers of his next film, Jubilee Films, to hike Yadav’s fees given the tough situation he is facing. The producers have reportedly agreed to the request.

"We want to save him," told Priyadarshan to Mid-Day.

article-image

'Poor Guy Made Blunder Because Of Poor Education'

Priyadarshan stated that he was aware of Rajpal’s financial distress, which is why he continued signing him for every film and even recommended him for advertisement projects.

"The poor guy made a blunder because of his poor education. Rajpal is a good soul," added the filmmaker.

Priyadarshan added that he first noticed Rajpal in Jungle (2000) and was impressed by his performance. He added that his first film with the actor was Malamaal Weekly (2006), after which Rajpal went on to feature in most of his films.

Meanwhile, Rajpal, known for films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Chup Chup Ke, Hungama, Garam Masala, and Waqt: The Race Against Time, has paid Rs 2.5 crore in the Rs 9-crore cheque bounce-case, according to his lawyer Bhaskar Upadhyay.

The next hearing is scheduled for February 16.

