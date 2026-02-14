 'Beautiful Gesture': Emotional Chiranjeevi Praises Ram Charan For Honouring Mother Anjana Devi Through Baby Anveera Devi's Name
Actor Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, welcomed twins on January 31 and named them Shivram and Anveera Devi, introducing them at a traditional Naamkaran ceremony. Praising the couple, Chiranjeevi wrote, "With a proud heart, I extend my heartfelt love and appreciation," calling the names spiritually rooted and a tribute to Anjana Devi.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 12:45 PM IST
Chiranjeevi lauds Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, who welcomed their twins, a baby boy and a baby girl, on January 31, have named their newborns Shivram and Anveera Devi. The couple formally introduced the twins following a traditional Naamkaran ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Chiranjeevi Praises Ram Charan And Upasana Kamineni

Chiranjeevi has now penned an appreciation post for Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, lauding their conscious and spiritually rooted choice of names drawn from "our eternal cultural heritage and sanctified by the blessings of our sacred temples." The 70-year-old actor also praised Ram for honouring his mother, Anjana Devi, Ram’s grandmother, by incorporating her name into baby Anveera Devi's name.

Check it out:

'May The Divine Blessings Always Protect...'

On Saturday, February 14, Chiranjeevi wrote, "I have been receiving calls and messages from friends, relatives, and fans from all over, appreciating the beautiful names of our two little joys. With a proud heart, I extend my heartfelt love and appreciation to dear @upasanakaminenikonidela and @alwaysramcharan for their conscious, spiritually rooted choice of names drawn from our eternal cultural heritage and sanctified by the blessings of our sacred temples."

Chiranjeevi added that the names carry within them devotion, cultural memory, and the divine grace that has guided generations. He further shared that it is equally touching to witness Charan’s thoughtful and beautiful gesture of incorporating 'Devi' from his grandmother Anjana Devi garu’s name into baby Anveera’s name.

"May the divine blessings always protect and guide you both and the children," he concluded.

Ram and Upasana, who were friends for years before dating, got engaged in 2011 and tied the knot in 2012 in a close-knit Hyderabad ceremony.

Their first child, Klin Kaara, was born in 2023.

