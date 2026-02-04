 Lavanya Tripathi SLAMS Journalist Who Mocked Chiranjeevi Over His Old 'Male Grandchild' Comment: 'You Don't Know How He Treats Women In His Family'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentLavanya Tripathi SLAMS Journalist Who Mocked Chiranjeevi Over His Old 'Male Grandchild' Comment: 'You Don't Know How He Treats Women In His Family'

Lavanya Tripathi SLAMS Journalist Who Mocked Chiranjeevi Over His Old 'Male Grandchild' Comment: 'You Don't Know How He Treats Women In His Family'

The controversy stems from an earlier statement by Chiranjeevi in which he jokingly referred to himself as a “ladies’ hostel warden,” as he is the grandfather of four girls. He had also expressed hope that his son Ram Charan might have a son to carry forward the family legacy

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 05:42 PM IST
article-image

Actress Lavanya Tripathi came out in strong defence of her father-in-law, Telugu cinema icon Chiranjeevi, after a journalist’s social media post accused the veteran star of gender bias over an old remark. The issue resurfaced after one of Chiranjeevi’s past comments, where he had spoken about hoping for a male grandchild, went viral online again. It drew criticism from a section of users who termed it sexist.

Reacting to the post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Lavanya, who is married to Chiranjeevi’s nephew Varun Tej, said she was disappointed and felt compelled to speak up. She stated that she generally avoids engaging with negativity on social media but found the remark upsetting.

She wrote, “I usually ignore tweets like this and let them pass on my timeline, but I didn’t expect it from you.”

Lavanya further called out the tone of the post, adding, “This tweet is in extremely poor taste, turning a genuinely happy moment into something unpleasant.” Defending Chiranjeevi’s values, she opened up about his conduct within the family, especially towards women. “You clearly don’t know how he treats the women in his family, especially his granddaughters. Very few men can do even 1% of what he does, so it’s best not to comment on people you don’t truly know,” she wrote.

FPJ Shorts
CLAT Counselling 2026: Third Merit List To Be Released Tomorrow at 10am At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Here’s How To Check
CLAT Counselling 2026: Third Merit List To Be Released Tomorrow at 10am At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Here’s How To Check
Basti Consumer Commission Fines Railways ₹9.10 Lakh After Student Misses NEET Exam Due To Delayed Train And Seven-Year Legal Battle
Basti Consumer Commission Fines Railways ₹9.10 Lakh After Student Misses NEET Exam Due To Delayed Train And Seven-Year Legal Battle
Massive Blow To India U-19 As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Departs Immediately After Scoring His Half-Century In ICC U-19 WC26 Semi-Final Against Afghanistan
Massive Blow To India U-19 As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Departs Immediately After Scoring His Half-Century In ICC U-19 WC26 Semi-Final Against Afghanistan
Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation Gears Up For Census 2027 With Fully Digital Training Drive
Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation Gears Up For Census 2027 With Fully Digital Training Drive
Read Also
'Feels I'm At Ladies' Hostel': Chiranjeevi Slammed For 'Scared Ram Charan Might Have Daughter Again'...
article-image

The controversy stems from an earlier statement by Chiranjeevi in which he jokingly referred to himself as a “ladies’ hostel warden,” as he is the grandfather of four girls. He had also expressed hope that his son Ram Charan might have a son to carry forward the family legacy.

However, the comment was made in a light-hearted context at the time.

Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Konidela, were blessed with twins, a baby boy and a baby girl, on Saturday, January 31. The joyous news was confirmed by Chiranjeevi on social media. In October 2025, the couple had announced Upasana's pregnancy by sharing a video from her godh bharai (baby shower).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Explains Baramati Crash, Flags Weather, 'Illegal' Landing Attempt - VIDEO
YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Explains Baramati Crash, Flags Weather, 'Illegal' Landing Attempt - VIDEO
Lavanya Tripathi SLAMS Journalist Who Mocked Chiranjeevi Over His Old 'Male Grandchild' Comment:...
Lavanya Tripathi SLAMS Journalist Who Mocked Chiranjeevi Over His Old 'Male Grandchild' Comment:...
Assi Trailer: 'Content Queen Is Back', 'Unsettling & Necessary'; Taapsee Pannu Starrer Impresses...
Assi Trailer: 'Content Queen Is Back', 'Unsettling & Necessary'; Taapsee Pannu Starrer Impresses...
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia & Arushi Chawla Set To Be Eliminated Next, But There's A Twist- Reports
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia & Arushi Chawla Set To Be Eliminated Next, But There's A Twist- Reports
Vivek Oberoi Moves Delhi HC To Protect Personality Rights Against AI Misuse, Fake Endorsements
Vivek Oberoi Moves Delhi HC To Protect Personality Rights Against AI Misuse, Fake Endorsements