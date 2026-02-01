Ram Charan Gets Irritated, Struggles To Protect 2-Year-Old Daughter Amid Mob Outside Hyderabad Hospital While Meeting Twins – VIDEO

Telugu star Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Konidela, welcomed twins, a baby boy and a baby girl, on Saturday, January 31. The joyous news was confirmed by Ram's father, megastar Chiranjeevi, on social media. On Sunday, February 1, the actor was spotted outside Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad, where he arrived to meet his newborn babies and wife, accompanied by his 2-year-old daughter, Klin Kaara. However, he was mobbed by a massive crowd outside the hospital, making it difficult to step inside.

Ram Charan Struggles To Protect Klin Kaara Amid Mob Outside Hospital

In viral videos circulating on social media, Ram was seen getting out of his car with his daughter Klin Kaara in his arms. He even covered her face with a red cloth. The actor looked visibly irritated by the massive crowd, repeatedly gesturing for people to step back. Despite his efforts, the crowd made it difficult for him to enter the hospital. At one point, he was seen visibly irked and pushing people aside to protect his baby daughter in his arms

'Having Two Daughters & Son Fills Us With Immense Gratitude'

After arriving at the hospital, Ram announced the birth of his twins on social media in a joint post with his wife, Upasana. Sharing a photo with a pregnant Upasana, their two dogs were also seen with them.

He wrote, "Happy to share that we have been blessed with a baby boy & girl. Having two daughters and a son fills us with immense gratitude. The women in our life have been our greatest strength. I’m very thankful to all our fans, family and well-wishers who have stood by us and supported us through every moment."

Ram and Upasana, who were friends for years before dating, got engaged in 2011 and tied the knot in 2012 in a close-knit Hyderabad ceremony. Their first child, Klin Kaara, was born in 2023.