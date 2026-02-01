'Baby Boy & Baby Girl': Ram Charan & Upasana Konidela Welcome Twins Two Years After Daughter Klin Kaara's Birth, Chiranjeevi Confirms

Ram Charan & Upasana Konidela | Photo Via Instagram

Telugu star Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Konidela, have been blessed with twins, a baby boy and a baby girl, born on Saturday, January 31. The joyous news was confirmed by Ram's father and megastar Chiranjeevi on social media. In October 2025, the couple had announced Upasana's pregnancy by sharing a video from her godh bharai (baby shower).

Ram Charan & Upasana Konidela Welcome Twins

Chiranjeevi wrote, "With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins - a baby boy and a baby girl. Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well. Welcoming these little ones into our family is a moment of pure joy and divine blessing for us as grandparents. We sincerely thank everyone for their prayers, love, blessings and good wishes -Chiranjeevi & Surekha."

Upasana and Ram, shared a glimpse of her seemantham (baby shower) held in Hyderabad during Diwali celebrations. The video, shared on her Instagram, subtly hinting at twins - ending with two tiny footprints. This symbolised the arrival of not one but two babies. Fans and well-wishers flooded the comments with congratulatory messages, thrilled at the double dose of happiness.

Also, the caption of their joint post read, "This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love, and double the blessings."

Ram and Upasana got married in 2012 in an intimate ceremony. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Klin Kaara, in 2023.

Work Front

Ram Charan was last seen in Game Changer, directed by S. Shankar and co-starring Kiara Advani, which was released in January 2025. However, the film failed to perform well at the box office.

He will next be seen in Peddi, alongside Janhvi Kapoor, which is scheduled for release in 2026.