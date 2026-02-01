 Kamaal R. Khan Breaks Silence After Being Spotted In Mumbai Following Bail In Oshiwara Firing Case: 'Mere Paas 22 Saal Se Gun License Hai...'
Actor and critic Kamaal R. Khan, arrested on January 24 in connection with a firing incident in Mumbai's Oshiwara area, was granted bail on a Rs 25,000 bond on Friday. Spotted in Mumbai, KRK spoke about his arrest, saying, "Kaun sahi aur kaun galat hai, woh main nahi keh sakta." He added, "Mere paas license hai, 22 saal se hai..."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 02:01 PM IST
Kamaal R. Khan | Photo Via X/ANI

Actor and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R. Khan, who was arrested on January 24, 2026 in connection with a firing incident in Mumbai's Oshiwara area, was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 25,000. According to police, KRK was initially taken into custody for questioning and later arrested after he admitted that the firing involved his licensed gun.

Kamaal R. Khan Talks About His Arrest In Firing Case

After being granted bail, KRK, spotted in Mumbai, spoke about his arrest, stating that he has held a gun license for 22 years and questioned why he would commit such an act after all these years. He told ANI, "Zahir si baat hai ki kuch aisi cheezen hui hongi, police ko doubt aaya hoga, aur uski wajah se yeh sab hua hai. Lekin kaun galat aur kaun sahi hai, woh main nahi keh sakta. Aadalat batayegi ki kya sahi hai aur kya galat..."

Check out the video:

Further, he stated, "Mera kehna yeh hai ki mere paas license hai, 22 saal se hai, aur aaj tak maine law nahi toda, koi foul play nahi kiya. 22 saal ke baad kyun karunga? Lekin theek hai, police ne apni duty ki hai, case banaya hai, correct hai. Woh aadalat decide karegi ki kya sahi aur kya galat."

After bail, KRK's advocate Sana Raees Khan argued that his arrest was illegal, arbitrary and contrary to law, as mandatory notice under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 was never served upon the Applicant prior to arrest.

She said that the Applicant was never informed of the specific grounds of arrest, either orally or in writing, in violation of Article 22(1) of the Constitution of India and Section 47 BNSS, thereby vitiating the entire arrest.

KRK has claimed that his constant criticism of the films, production houses, actors have got him under the scanner of the who’s who of the Hindi film industry, and the same people are not exacting revenge from him.

KRK Admitted To Firing Rounds From His Gun

According to police, KRK admitted to firing the shots during questioning. He reportedly claimed that the gunshots were accidental and occurred while he was cleaning his licensed firearm. He further told the cops that he had fired the weapon to check it, assuming the bullets would land in a nearby mangrove area, but strong winds allegedly caused them to travel further and hit the residential building.

