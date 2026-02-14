 Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil On OTT: Where To Watch Jiiva's Latest Film Online?
The film revolves around Jiva's character Jeevarathnam, who is the village Panchayat President. He is a local leader who wants to keep everyone happy to make sure he gets their votes in the next election. However, his life takes an intense turn when, on the same day as the wedding, an elderly man dies in the house next door.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 01:02 PM IST
Fans of Tamil cinema have something to celebrate as Jiiva returns to the big screen with his latest action-drama “Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil”, now available on OTT. Directed by Nithish Sahadev, a talented filmmaker known for gripping narratives and emotional storytelling. The movie was released in theatres on January 15, 2026, and received positive reviews from critics, praising its humour, writing, and performances. It has been praised for its engaging plot, powerful performances, and high-voltage sequences.

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil: OTT streaming details

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is now streaming on Netflix, a streaming giant. The film balances action, drama, and emotion, offering audiences a rollercoaster of experiences. The movie explores themes of grassroots politics, power dynamics, ego clashes, and family tensions.

Storyline

The film revolves around Jiva's character Jeevarathnam, who is the village Panchayat President. He is a local leader who wants to keep everyone happy to make sure he gets their votes in the next election. However, his life takes an intense turn when, on the same day as the wedding, an elderly man dies in the house next door. What happens next is revealed in the film.

With intense sequences, witty dialogues, and heartfelt moments, the movie has received attention from critics and fans alike. Jiiva’s portrayal of a conflicted yet determined protagonist is being widely appreciated, highlighting his versatility and screen presence.

Cast and characters

The film features Jiiva as Jeevarathinam, Thambi Ramaiah as Mani, Ilavarasu as Ilavarasu, Prathana Nathan as Sowmya, Jenson Dhivakar as Thavidu alias Murthy, Sai Vignesh as Benny, Subash Kannan as Kanniyappan, and Rajesh Pandian as Akhilan, among others. It is written by Sanjo Joseph, Anuraj O. B., and Nithish Sahadev. Kannan Ravi has produced the film under Kannan Ravi Productions.

