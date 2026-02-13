Paathirathri On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About Soubin Shahir & Naya Nair's Latest Suspense Thriller Film

Paathirathri |

Paathirathri is an action thriller film directed by Rantheena PT. The Malayalam film features Soubin Shahir and Navya Nair in the lead roles. Paathirathri was released in theatres on October 17, 2025, and received a good response from audiences and critics. Keep on reading to know streaming details, plot, characters, and more.

Paathirathri: OTT streaming details

Paathirathri is now streaming on ZEE5. Previously, the film was scheduled to be released on Manorama Max. The film is based on themes of gritty police procedural and investigation, moral dilemma, guilt, corruption, and power dynamics.

What is Paathirathri all about?

Paathirathri is about two police officers, SI Jancy (Navya Nair) and constable Hareesh (Soubin Shahir), who face personal challenges. During a nighttime patrol in Idukki, they observe a dubious occurrence but opt not to report it right away. This choice results in a homicide inquiry where they are considered suspects.

Cast and characters: Who plays what?

The film features Soubin Shahir as CPO Hareesh, Navya Nair as Probation SI Jancy Kurian, Ann Augustine as Yasmin, Sunny Wayne as Ansar Ali, Pooja Mohanraj as Beat Forest Officer, Achyuth Kumar as DYSP Suresh Kumar Menon, Athmiya Rajan as Anjali, Binu Thomman as CI Jobin George, Shabareesh Varma as Felix, and Indrans as Sahadevan, among others.

The movie is written by Shaji Maraad. It is bankrolled by Dr. KV Abdul Nazar and Ashiya Nazar under the banner of Benzy Productions. Sreejith Sarang has done the editing, and Shehnad Jalal ISC has done the cinematography of the film.