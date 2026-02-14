OTT Releases This Week- From The Art Of Sarah To Bloody Flower, Check The List Of K-Dramas For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | February 14, 2026
The weekend has arrived, bringing with it new Korean drama releases. We present a roundup of series available on digital platforms, which are mentioned in the following slides:
The Art of Sarah tells the story of Sarah Kim, a woman who fabricates a luxurious lifestyle and a high-end brand to deceive the wealthy elite. It is streaming on Netflix
Our Universe is a romantic comedy-drama that follows two estranged in-laws who are forced to live together and co-parent their orphaned nephew. It is streaming on Rakuten Viki
Bloody Flower is an 8-episode Korean crime-thriller drama series that follows the story of a serial killer (Ryeoun) who claims to hold a cure for all incurable diseases, sparking a conflict between justice and morality. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Undercover Miss Hong is a workplace comedy drama series starring Park Shin-hye and Go Kyung-pyo in the lead roles. The series is set in the backdrop of the 1990s and follows an elite securities inspector, Hong Keum-bo, who goes undercover as a 20-year-old junior employee at a workplace where suspicious money flows are detected. You can watch it on Netflix
The Judge Returns is a legal fantasy thriller series that narrates the story of a dishonest judge who, after being murdered for opposing a corporation, awakens a decade earlier with an opportunity to make amends by combating wrongdoing. It is streaming on Rakuten Viki
Positively Yours is another drama that you can add to your bucket list. The series features Choi Jin-hyuk as Kang Doo-joon and Oh Yeon-seo as Jang Hee-won, whose life changes after their one-night stand. Audiences can catch it on Rakuten Viki.
